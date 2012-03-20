Shotoku Enables HD Production Facility For Swiss Radio & Television in Zurich

TECHNOLOGY AND PRODUCTION CENTER SWITZERLAND AG (TPC) ADDS SHOTOKU CAMERA SUPPORT AND REMOTE CONTROL SYSTEMS

Staines, UK – Shotoku Broadcast Systems, a leading international manufacturer of advanced camera support products, recently completed the successful installation of robotic camera support and control systems at the technology and production center switzerland ag (tpc) in Zurich, Switzerland. James Eddershaw, Shotoku Ltd.’s sales director, made the announcement from the Company’s European headquarters in Staines, UK.

tpc, a subsidiary of Swiss Radio and Television (SRF), is responsible for technology and production of television, radio and multimedia for the public broadcasting entity. The company selected three TG-18 high performance remote pan and tilt heads with multiple, distributed controls and Shotoku's full Resilient Network Interface (RNI) option for enhanced system resilience. The configuration also incorporates two Ti-11 I-Height elevator pedestals, a pair of advanced TR-8T Touch Screen control systems, plus a TR-8B basic control panel and its companion TR-HP hot panel.

"The Shotoku systems perform very well," proclaimed Jens Schulz, tpc 's project manager. "They integrate seamlessly with our new multi-studio HD facilities, enabling us to provide our clients with a flexible, high-quality production environment."

"We are very pleased to be working with tpc in their impressive Zurich production facility," said James Eddershaw. "By selecting multiple control systems from our range, tpc are able to easily adapt the system's operation to suit specific production requirements and studio configurations."

