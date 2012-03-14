Cache-A Power-Cache Archive Server combines fast disk array, networking

At the 2012 NAB Show, Cache-A will showcase its new Power-Cache Archive Server, including the company’s latest version 2.1 software release with a range of new features.

Power-Cache combines Cache-A’s appliance functionality with a fast disk array and fast networking for more expandability and accelerated archive and retrieval transfers. Power-Cache features a separate SSD drive for its operating system to ensure peak archiving and restore performance and reliability at all times.

It also offers greater flexibility for staging content, making duplicate tape copies and working with Cache-A Library and Expansion units.

The compact 1RU Power-Cache Archive Server can control up to four LTO-5 drives with up to two concurrently at full speed.

See Cache-A at 2012 NAB Show booth SL10508.