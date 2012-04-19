Digital Rapids at the 2012 NAB Show -- What's New

Couldn't make it to the Digital Rapids booth at the 2012 NAB Show in person? With help from the folks at Broadcast Engineering, you can see what you missed in our video booth tour, including overviews of Digital Rapids' newly unveiled or upgraded media transformation and workflow solutions. Highlights of the tour include:

• The ground-breaking new Kayak dynamic workflow platform, which enables content owners to design, deploy and manage customized workflows that empower their businesses with new levels of operational efficiency, agility and insight

• The new version 2.0 of the Digital Rapids Transcode Manager automated, high-volume media processing software, with featured demonstrations including the creation of Common File Format (CFF) media assets for the DECE consortium's UltraViolet initiative

• The new StreamZ Live Broadcast integrated live encoder, featuring simultaneous encoding for broadcast television and multi-screen streaming delivery

• The latest updates for the StreamZHD multi-format ingest and encoding system, including expanded Closed Caption support for adaptive bit rate streaming and support for automated advertising insertion