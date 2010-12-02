AUTOSCRIPT’S WINPLUS XLITE SOFTWARE PROVIDES RESILIENT, EASY-TO-USE SOLUTION FOR MARYLAND PUBLIC TELEVISION

OWINGS MILLS, MD, DECEMBER 2, 2010 – When Maryland Public Television (MPT) was looking to update its aging prompter software, it turned to Autoscript, the world's leading teleprompting company and a Vitec Group Brand, to implement the company’s new WinPlus Xlite system into its setup. MPT, which provides informational, educational, cultural, and children’s programming to the State of Maryland, is one of the first stations to employ the software since its introduction earlier this year.

For over forty years Maryland Public Television’s six transmitters have served Maryland and the surrounding region with original and PBS programs. MPT produces programs for the state, region and the nation including Direct Connection, Outdoors Maryland, Eatin’ Crabs, Chesapeake Wine Country, Primal Grill with Steven Raichlen and MotorWeek. These series and specials on arts and culture, news and public affairs, which often include talent introductions, video narration or scripted programs, were greatly in need of a reliable prompter system. MPT not only needed a solution for the varying setups of each of its productions, but it also needed something that would address the needs of a variety of staff operating the equipment. Autoscript’s WinPlus Xlite software proved to be both flexible and easy to use.

“Since we purchased Autoscript's WinPlus Xlite software it has been fantastic,” says George Beneman, vice president, technology Maryland Public Television. “All of our users, from experienced prompter operators to interns with little or no experience, love working with the easy-to-use software. We have close to a dozen operators using the software and each has been able to customize the setup to their desired comfort level. Our employees ask why we didn’t buy it sooner.”

With over 10,000 WinPlus systems in daily operation around the world, WinPlus is one of the most widely used prompting applications today. This newer version, WinPlus Xlite, is an entry-level version of the WinPlus product. A Windows-based software designed to be used with teleprompting products, WinPlus Xlite provides users with the ability to control the Run Order and edit anywhere within the script, even when scrolling the On-Air story, leaving the prompt output unaffected. In fact, the WinPlus Xlite prompting software was so user friendly, MPT training was completed in just one day, via a live online tutorial with Autoscript training experts.

MPT also purchased and employed Autoscript’s accompanying USB Scroll Control rotary desktop controller, which has helped to provide further management for the station’s prompting operators. “Reverse is reverse and forward is forward,” adds Beneman. “There are no buttons to push, thereby greatly eliminating the potential for errors. In addition, it’s also ergonomically pleasing. Autoscript clearly understands what crews need and helps to make the job easier.”

The rotary speed control for WinPlus Xlite offers center stop for forward and reverse, select next page and previous page and top of script selection.

