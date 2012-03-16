Shotoku Broadcast's New Pan Bar Control System To Target Sports Events

NAB Booth # C 8528

Robotic System Featuring Operational Ease Presented at NAB 2012

Torrance, CA • Shotoku Broadcast Systems, a well-established leader in camera support and virtual reality tracking, has revealed plans to launch of its new Gemini Pan Bar Control System (PBCS) that offers uncompromised and easy operation for hard-to-reach sites such as sports events. Gemini make its world-wide debut at NAB 2012 in Booth C 8528 alongside Shotoku’s popular TR-T touch control system and the SPI-Touch unique positional calibration method for Virtual Studios.

NEW

Gemini Pan Bar Control System (PBCS)

Shotoku launches the new Gemini PBCS system, aimed at sports and special event productions where cameras need to be where cameramen cannot go.

Gemini brings together two of Shotoku’s most advanced products from the Robotics and Manual VR Tracking ranges to provide a remote pan & tilt head so perfectly synchronized with the manual head that they truly act as one. Camera operators can work without compromise, in comfort and safety, wherever the camera needs to be.

Immediate control over the tracking speed, direction, range and ratio is provided at the touch of a button so any event can be captured close-up or telephoto, at low or high speed. Dedicated hardware tracking and a simple RS422 interconnection makes setup quick and easy and ensures highly reliable operation, time after time. The Gemini system can even support multiple remote heads, so a single operator may seamlessly switch between cameras to give any view point on the action.

Any Shotoku remote head can be used to suit the payload and required location while the SH series manual VR tracking head provides exceptional tracking resolution under all conditions. Dual pan bars, adjustable balance and an easy-fix monitor support platform make the system comfortable to use over extended periods.

Gemini is already in demand – several systems will be deployed across high-profile venues throughout major international sporting events in London this summer.

HIGHLIGHTS

TR-T Touch Control System

Shotoku’s latest version of its successful TR-T touch control system offers an enhanced system operation to meet demands of larger, complex facility-wide installations as well as smaller systems. The flexible TR-T system enables any control system in any location to easily and rapidly re-configure control of cameras and studios in other physical locations. Automated functions allow precise control over shot recall, with minimal intervention, enabling an operator to truly multi-task, without losing any on-air flexibility.

SPI-Touch

SPI-Touch offers a totally new way of positional calibration for Virtual Studios. Simply designate two different points through SPI-Touch’s viewfinder and press the button at each of the points. The camera position will be instantly calibrated. SPI-Touch eliminates the need to mark the studio floor and move the pedestal making calibration easy and fast.

About Shotoku Broadcast Systems

Shotoku Broadcast Systems is an international leader in the manufacture and marketing of a full range of camera support products with emphasis on manual and robotic pedestals and pan/tilt heads for the television broadcast industry. The Company also provides robotic camera systems capable of interfacing with third-party equipment. Established as an engineering design firm specializing in advanced mechanics and electronic control systems, Shotoku maintains headquarters in Japan with offices in Staines, UK and Torrance, CA. The Company’s robotic camera systems are designed, developed and manufactured in Staines, UK. For further information: www.Shotoku.tv

Shotoku contact: James Eddershaw

+44 (0) 1784 224650 / info@shotoku.co.uk

Press contact: Desert Moon Communications / Harriet Diener

+1-845-512-8283 / Harriet@DesertMoonComm.com