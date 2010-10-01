Columbia's Caracol Television Builds New Virtual Studio With Shotoku Camera Support

COLOMBIA’S CARACOL TELEVISIÓN BUILDS NEW VIRTUAL STUDIO WITH SHOTOKU CAMERA SUPPORT

Torrance, CA (30 September 2010) – Shotoku Broadcast Systems, a leading international manufacturer of advanced camera support products, recently supplied a virtual set-enabled jib crane system to Caracol Televisión in Bogotá, Colombia. Shotoku Inc.’s president, Naoki Ebimoto, made the announcement from the Company’s US headquarters in Torrance, CA.

Caracol Television, on-air since 1954, operates one of Colombia's two national networks, producing a broad range of news, sports, public affairs, scripted, and unscripted "reality" style content. The Shotoku equipment was acquired in conjunction with a virtual studio technology package from Vizrt. The newly installed gear is being integrated into the production workflow while facility staff explores its creative potential. "I wanted to have the Shotoku brand in our facility for some time," said director of engineering A. Yesid Guerra. "The result was as expected, it is very robust and produces fluid, precise movements ... and it's being well accepted by our operators."

The TK-59VR jib crane is equipped with Shotoku's TV-03A pan / tilt head. Both are configured for virtual set operation with high precision encoders and a Serial Position Interface that delivers data compatible with all leading VR systems to ensure smooth, accurate synchronization of virtual set elements.

"We are very pleased that Caracol TV selected Shotoku for their virtual studio upgrade," said Ebimoto. "Latin America is an important growth market for Shotoku Broadcast Systems; we offer reasonably priced, high performance hardware solutions that empower our clients to unlock the creative potential of their digital production technology investments."

About Shotoku Broadcast Systems

Shotoku Broadcast Systems is an international leader in the manufacture and marketing of a full range of camera support products with emphasis on manual and robotic pedestals and pan/tilt heads for the television broadcast industry. The Company also provides robotic camera systems capable of interfacing with third-party equipment. Established as an engineering design firm specializing in advanced mechanics and electronic control systems, Shotoku maintains headquarters in Japan with offices in Staines, UK and Torrance, CA. The Company’s robotic camera systems are designed, developed and manufactured in Staines, UK

For further information: www.Shotoku.tv

