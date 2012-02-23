Front Porch Digital to feature LYNX

At the 2012 NAB Show, Front Porch Digital will feature LYNX, an integrated, cloud-based environment for managing assets on a global scale from any device and any location.

LYNX applications are tightly integrated with the company’s DIVA technology. They are designed to fit the needs of media organizations facing not only the traditional pressures involved in managing mission-critical assets securely and with flexibility, but also the many additional challenges of successful operation in today’s industry.

Leveraging the latest cloud and Web services technologies, LYNX will underpin a range of networked and distributed solutions, included a hosted disaster recovery service for existing DIVA customers, a private/hybrid cloud service allowing global media enterprises to centralize critical assets and consolidate operations, and a public cloud service with DIVArchive functionality offered on a SaaS basis.

Also on show will be DIVAdirector V5.0. The media asset management system now features HTTP-based adaptive streaming support, whereby client Internet browsers can seamlessly and dynamically switch between different video and audio bit rates depending on available network conditions and CPU power.

In addition, the company will spotlight DIVArchive V7.0 for content storage management, which implements the company’s Archive eXchange Format (AXF) technology to protect, preserve and facilitate the exchange of content among storage systems today and for the future.