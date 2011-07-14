Nice Shoes Reaffirms Commitment to DFT Digital Film Technology with Purchase of a SCANITY Film Scanner

DFT Digital Film Technology, provider of high-end film and digital post production solutions that preserve, manage, and deliver your pictures, announced that New York-based post facility, Nice Shoes has purchased a SCANITY 4K/2K film scanner. SCANITY will be installed at Nice Shoes in August and will support current film projects as well as new business models including film archive & restoration.

Nice Shoes is a long-term customer of DFT Digital Film Technology, purchasing its first Spirit in 2000, and making further significant investments over the years. After a thorough evaluation of available technology, as well as analysis of the continued trends of digital acquisition and digital post production, Nice Shoes has invested in a SCANITY 4K/2K film scanner to support its changing business model and the changing face of post production.

Even though film commercial production work is trending downwards, Nice Shoes continues to service its national commercial clientele and SCANITY brings great value to this business. Because of SCANITY’s high-speed operation, the Nice Shoes team can load film footage and scan and convert film images to the digital realm just as quickly as they can load digitally acquired footage. The scanned footage is then color corrected to achieve the desired look & feel of the commercial spot.

“We have relied on DFT Digital Film Technology solutions for many years and found them to always be at the forefront of technological innovation,” comments Chris Ryan, Nice Shoes Partner and Colorist. “SCANITY not only provides us with a high-speed workflow, it also delivers us with a flexible toolset to manage our existing film business as well as explore the film restoration market.”

The film archive & restoration market is of significant historical and cultural importance and Nice Shoes is shaping its business model to help secure the protection of national film assets. Nice Shoes most notably worked on the digital restoration of Frank Sinatra’s 35mm film performances for New York’s Carnegie Hall.

SCANITY touts a number of key features that specifically address the archive market. Its precision roller-gate and touch-free optical pin registration make it a gentle and safe scanning solution for delicate, warped, or shrunken archive film. In addition, SCANITY’s IR camera scans dirt and scratches separately from the RBG image. This extra infrared scanning channel provides a dirt matte for the restoration team, which streamlines the dirt and scratch removal process.

“Our Engineering team designed SCANITY to capture the full resolution and dynamic range of film all while ensuring the steadiness of images,” comments Stefan Kramper, Managing Director at DFT Digital Film Technology. “We strive to offer our customers increased quality and efficiency and we are very pleased to continue our long-standing business relationship with Nice Shoes.”