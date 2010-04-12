AJA Announces Ki Pro 2.0 Firmware

New Version Adds Support for 8-Channel Audio, RS-422 Device Control and More

Las Vegas, NV, NAB Conference, Booth SL920 (April 12, 2010)—AJA Video Systems, a leading manufacturer of professional video interface and conversion solutions, announced the upcoming version 2.0 firmware for their award-winning Ki Pro portable digital video recording device.

Ki Pro version 2.0 will include:

• Support for 8-channel embedded audio

• Support for gang recording with multiple Ki Pro units via the web interface

• RS-422 device control

“Since Ki Pro delivers pristine 10-bit 4:2:2 image quality, many of our customers have been turning to it as a practical, cost effective alternative to a VTR on set, in the studio and in mobile production environments,” said Nick Rashby, President of AJA Video Systems. “Now with RS-422 device control, Ki Pro can interface to even more devices and workflows via industry standard machine control protocols.”

The AJA Ki Pro is a portable, rugged tapeless video recording device that records high-quality Apple ProRes 422 QuickTime files onto computer-friendly media. Because it features SD/HD-SDI, HDMI, and analog inputs, users can interface with virtually any type of camera or video source they may own or rent. Ki Pro's numerous simultaneous outputs enable flexible monitoring, connecting to both professional and consumer monitors. Intuitive to operate, Ki Pro’s familiar VTR-like buttons provide immediate controls for basic operation. From a distance, users can control Ki Pro with a laptop or iPhone web browser via ethernet or wireless connection. And now, through its own Avid Media Access Architecture (AMA), Avid enables users to connect the AJA Ki Pro to Mac-based Media Composer and Symphony systems to instantly view, edit and play back ProRes QuickTime files with access to all clip metadata.

Ki Pro Version 2.0 firmware will be available by summer of 2010 as a free software download to all Ki Pro customers.

About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of high-quality and cost-effective digital video interface, conversion and Desktop solutions supporting the professional broadcast and post- production markets. With headquarters in Grass Valley, California, AJA maintains an extensive sales channel of dealers and systems integrators around the world. For further information, please see our website www.aja.com.