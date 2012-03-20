ViewZ To Unveil Broadcast Monitoring Solutions at NAB 2012

Anaheim, CA – ViewZ, a subsidiary of Orion Technology and a leading OEM manufacturer and international supplier to the professional television industry, today announced the launch of a new broadcast products division offering a full line of top quality, technologically advanced reference display monitors to markets throughout the Americas. The ViewZ range will be on display in NAB Booth C-3940.

The product line-up includes 5.6-inch and 7-inch Viewfinder Monitors and 9.7-inch Portable Production display, all enabled for AC or DC field operation. For post-production and broadcast applications, ViewZ offers Reference Monitors in 18.5, 21.5 and 24-inch diagonal screen sizes, plus nine channel Multi-Viewers in 18.5, 46 and 65-inch versions.

Every monitor in the line supports 3G with ultra-wide dynamic range and features 12-bit processed backlit LED illumination. Standard operator features include under-monitor reference data; waveform, vectorscope and component overlays; and accessible jog-dial menus to display a selectable range of color temperature and gamma settings. ViewZ broadcast monitors come with a two-year factory warranty.

