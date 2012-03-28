I-MOVIX to unveil X10 ultra-motion solution

At the 2012 NAB Show, I-MOVIX will show its new X10 system, an ultra-motion solution to deliver real-time, continuous extreme slow motion in full HD at 300fps (or 600fps in 720p).

Developed in partnership with EVS, the X10 system is used with an EVS XT3 production server under Multicam LSM control. The X10 system is designed for continuous slow motion at frame rates in excess of existing systems. The system offers a consistent and familiar user interface and controls.

I-MOVIX also will highlight its new SprintCam Vvs HD 1.2 software release. This updated version of the SprintCam Vvs HD technology features refined and enhanced functionality. New operational enhancements allow operators to use all the capabilities of the ultra-motion technology in a simpler and more efficient way.

See i-MOVIX at 2012 NAB Show booth C4644.