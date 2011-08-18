BoinxTV Gears Up for Back to School Season: Turning Classrooms into Live TV Studios

Educators all over the country are including BoinxTV in their upcoming fall 2011 curricula; Students learn to master video production and create their very own school news shows and TV broadcasts with cost-effective ease



Puchheim, Germany – August 18, 2011 – Boinx Software’s Apple Design Award winning live video production “broadcast truck without the truck” software is gearing up for the 2011 back to school season with classrooms and schools all over the country. As more and more educators strive to integrate technology into the classroom, BoinxTV has quickly become a fan favorite among students and teachers alike for its user-friendly workflow and engaging video production capabilities. From creating a school news show, to broadcasting school events, conducting live interviews, or even making a full documentary, BoinxTV makes classroom projects more vivid and exciting, resulting in higher retention rates and increased student participation. “The BoinxTV application is like having a TV studio in the classroom,” says Peter Goetz, Kentfield Schools. “The look, feel, and results are very professional, and the students fall right into their roles as engineer, writer, director, pundit, or special guest. Whether filming high-resolution videos or broadcasting a news show to a uStream audience, this is a classy and cost-effective way to do realistic media production with teenagers.” Take a quick tour of BoinxTV here: http://bit.ly/nrHZ89.

A Remarkable Learning Experience with Immediate Results

BoinxTV not only presents students with a remarkable and beneficial learning experience in today’s digital world, but also gives students an immediate sense of achievement. It keeps students interested and engaged by simplifying the video production workflow. Its real time capture and edit capabilities allow students to focus on the content rather than the editing, while at the same time empowering them to create visually appealing videos that look as if they were produced by a real TV production company. For those students who want to be in front of the camera, like news anchors, delivering the latest hot topics from campus, BoinxTV turns them into TV stars – and for those who enjoy behind the scenes work, BoinxTV’s easy-to-use interface and built-in templates allow students to roll out professional looking video broadcasts within just minutes, no post-production work necessary. A basic BoinxTV video production can be completed in the timeframe of one class – cuts, graphic effects, titles and more are all applied easily during the recording of the project.

Limitless Creative Possibilities on a Dime!

BoinxTV provides educational institutions with an affordable, scalable and easy-to-learn solution to build a low-cost TV studio, even with multiple cameras. Students receive all the necessary features and possibilities of expensive studio hardware, in our much more convenient, cost effective, and easy to handle software package. From creating documentaries, to conducting live interviews, and original newscasts, BoinxTV gives students limitless possibilities for producing high quality shows in less time and at a fraction of the cost. “We use BoinxTV for our live news program,” says Zachary McNaughton, Digital Audio & Video Electronics Instructor, RVTC School District. “We love the software for what it does! It gives us the look we need during the live show and also eliminates editing for us after the live production. This year we will be building a real news set and really spicing things up for the show!”

Narrowing the Gap Between School and Community

BoinxTV not only offers schools an affordable, scalable and easy-to-learn solution to build a low-cost TV studio right in the classroom, but it also opens up remarkable opportunities narrow the gap between school and community. Students and faculty can easily record school events, plays, sports games, and more, and broadcast to the community via Internet or Public Access TV. “We use BoinxTV to broadcast live news each and every morning at our elementary school,” says Reed Brotherton, Technology Integration Enhancement Specialist, Fowler School District. “The broadcast consists of anything from current events, to the weather, birthdays, and more. Each student on the team has a role for the day. The great thing is that they’re already trained and I don’t really have to do anything except for watch them and be proud.”

To learn more ways of integrating BoinxTV into the classroom curriculum, please visit: http://boinx.com/boinxtv/use/school/.

About BoinxTV

BoinxTV, winner of the Apple Design Award 2009, is a revolutionary tool for Mac OS X for creating Live to Disk, Live to Internet, and Live to Stage video. With BoinxTV, you can create stunning studio shows, podcasts, sports events, concerts, interviews, sermons, lectures, seminars and more, using your Mac and multiple cameras. Acting like your own personal TV truck – minus the truck - BoinxTV combines live camera video, clips, photos, 3D graphics, lower thirds, audio, and more to create stunning broadcasts with a professional touch in minimum post-production time.

Availability and Pricing

Download a free 30-day demo license of BoinxTV via www.boinx.com/download. For education and volume licensing (multi-seat) of BoinxTV, please contact sales@boinx.com.

About Boinx Software

Boinx Software Ltd. is located in Puchheim, near Munich, Germany. Boinx Software develops award-winning animation, video production and photography software for the Mac platform and iOS devices including the iPhone, iPad and iPod. Boinx iStopMotion is the leading solution for stop motion animation and time lapse capture and won the O'Reilly Mac OS X Innovators Award in 2003. Boinx FotoMagico, winner of two Apple Design Awards—“Best Mac OS X Leopard Graphics and Media Application Runner?up 2008” and “Best Mac OS X User Experience Runner?up 2006,” is a presentation tool for professional photographers. BoinxTV, winner of the “Apple Design Award 2009,” is revolutionary live production software that turns any Mac into a TV studio. Boinx PhotoPresenter, winner of the Apple Design Award 2005 “Best Mac OS X Student Product,” is a quick slideshow tool with a variety of pre?built templates. Boinx Mouseposé is the indispensable mouse pointer-highlighting tool for users developing presentations, training or demos. “You Gotta See This!” is Boinx’s very first iPhone 4 app that works off of 4th generation gyroscope technology to create amazing 360-degree photo collages. LightLoupe, Boinx’s first iPad application, provides photographers with an on-the-spot analysis of the technical quality of their photos and VGA connection capabilities for viewing photos on the big screen.

