Al Jazeera selects Nevion’s HD video transport equipment for the Middle East’s first 3G project

Sandefjord, Norway and Oxnard, California, March 11, 2010–Al Jazeera Sports Network, part of the Middle East’s most influential television network, has selected high-performance HD video transport equipment from Nevion (www.nevion.com), formerly Network/VPG, a leading video transport solution provider for broadcasters, service providers and government entities worldwide, for the region’s first 3G transmission.

Nevion’s reputation and market leadership in global video transport made them an obvious choice for Tek Signals, the system integrator working with Al Jazeera and responsible for installing the selected video transport modules, as well as for the design, drawing, installation, testing and training for the first 3G studios in the Middle East. Nevion products offered a value-based solution, with good performance and reliability.

Nevion equipment will transmit HD video with embedded digital audio over fiber between two studios at Al Jazeera’s central broadcast facility in Doha, Qatar. The solution features an all-in-one embedder/de-embedder with multi-format SD/HD support and transport using only one module (the Flashlink AV-HD-XMUX-T/R). Only one module is utilized on the receiver side as well, which can be used as an optical receiver with a built in de-embedder.

“This solution represents the trademark of Flashlink modules,” said Nevion’s chief technology officer Thomas Heinzer. “Behind the award-winning technology is a commitment to simplicity—simple yet innovative engineering provides customers with price-competitive solutions with low resource requirements and a high degree of flexibility.”

As a choice for many broadcasters worldwide, Flashlink features the broadest range of 3G-SDI products on the market, distinguished by their ultra low-power consumption, extensive control capabilities and reliability. Recent innovations include a world-record breaking, error-free signal transport of 3G signals over 120km, and the introduction of even smaller form-factor modules. Low power consumption that significantly lowers operational costs has been a Flashlink hallmark since the product line’s inception more than a decade ago. Flashlink also has no fans to clean or replace, eliminating noise and the time required for engineers to service units.

About Nevion

Nevion is a video transport solution provider for broadcasters, telecommunications service providers and government entities worldwide. With the most flexible and scalable video processing and transport over any network, Nevion puts power, reliability and quality behind global media transport solutions. Its Ventura, Flashlink and VikinX product lines deliver the full range of content transport, signal processing, and routing solutions, with comprehensive system management and control. With the lowest carbon footprint in the industry, Nevion products are the greenest of their kind, reducing customers’ operational expenses and benefiting the environment. Nevion maintains its world headquarters in Sandefjord, Norway and U.S. headquarters in Oxnard, CA, with global offices in Singapore, Dubai, and the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.nevion.com.

About Tek Signals

Established in 1994, Tek Signal is a leading integration company based in the Middle East. It provides total solutions in the fields of broadcasting, audio/video professional systems, telecommunications, test and measurement, electronics media, education and technical services to all major regional clients.

-ends-