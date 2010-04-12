CANON U.S.A. INTRODUCES THE WORLD’S FIRST PORTABLE HD ZOOM LENS WITH BUILT-IN OPTICAL IMAGE STABILIZATION: THE HJ15ex8.5B KRSE-V

Designed for ENG/EFP Cameras With 2/3-Inch Image Sensors, the New HJ15ex8.5B KRSE-V Weighs Only 4.4 lbs. and Maintains Stable Images Even When Subject to Jolts and Vibrations



Canon HJ15ex8.5B HD Lens

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., April 12, 2010 – As high-definition television production increases, the need for effective image stabilization grows, given that unintentional camera shake is made more noticeable by the HD format’s greater picture detail and width. Addressing this need, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging, is proud to introduce the new HJ15ex8.5B KRSE-V portable HD zoom lens with a built-in Optical Image Stabilizer. Designed to maintain stable images even when the camera is subject to jolts and vibrations, the HJ15ex8.5B KRSE-V uses Canon’s unique Vari-Angle Prism image-stabilizer (VAP-IS) technology to achieve a high level of image stability all the way from telephoto to wide-angle settings.

“Canon’s VAP-IS technology was originally introduced more than a decade ago in an SDTV lens that became very popular,” noted Larry Thorpe, national marketing executive, Broadcast and Communications division, Canon U.S.A. “Based upon the considerable amount of experience gained with that lens, and continuing technological advances, Canon’s VAP-IS system integrated within the new HJ15ex8.5B KRSE-V lens achieves an even greater degree of image stabilization. This is the world’s first portable HD zoom lens with a built-in Optical Image Stabilizer. In addition, Canon’s unique VAP-IS technology allows this surprisingly compact high-performance lens to weigh in at only 4.4 lbs., which is considerably lighter than other image-stabilization solutions for portable ENG-style HD cameras, and greatly extends location-shooting flexibilities.”

Canon’s HJ15ex8.5B KRSE-V portable HD zoom lens is ideally suited for diverse and challenging outdoor shooting situations because it can stabilize a wide range of vibration frequencies. Examples range from the low-frequency vibrations encountered on a camera operator’s shoulder in a jostling crowd situation, to tripod-mounted operation on shaky platforms, to the higher-frequency vibration that cameras are subject to when operated inside TV news helicopters, motor vehicles, motorbikes, and boats. The lens provides four selectable stabilization modes to allow operators to optimize the degree of correction under diverse, and sometimes unique, shooting conditions.

Canon’s unique VAP-IS technology incorporates a novel optical group made up of two flat glass elements joined by sealed bellows containing a high-refractive-index liquid, selectively placed within the lens’ overall optical system. Physical perturbations to the lens, in the form of jolts or vibrations, flex the bellows proportional to the amplitude of these disturbances. The associated distortion of the liquid instantaneously alters the direction of the transmitted light rays in a manner designed to counter the incoming light-ray displacements created by these disturbances. The system has been optimized to introduce a high-degree of real-time compensation for image instabilities arising from all forms of lens-camera operational unsteadiness.

A major advantage of Canon’s unique VAP-IS system contained within the new HJ15ex8.5B KRSE-V portable HD zoom lens is that it totally relieves the camera operator of any concerns with respect to lens-camera stability, allowing full concentration on creative image framing, focusing, and capturing imagery of the subject being photographed. This is of particular importance, considering the extreme image detail and clarity associated with HD video acquisition.

