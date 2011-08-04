BSI Provides Extreme RF Solutions to Summer X Games

Hanover, MD... Broadcast Sports, Inc. (BSI), a world leader in wireless camera and audio systems, announces their RF services at the 17th Summer X Games in Los Angeles, CA. At an event where athletes are constantly pushing the limits of extreme competition, BSI delivered a mass of RF services to the extreme games.

BSI supplied ESPN a minimum of 12 channels of HD digital video to support, 2 handheld cameras, 1 StediCam, 1 HD FlyCam, 1 3D handheld camera, 1 3D FlyCam and 4 channels of rally car on-boards. In addition, 27 wireless microphone channels, 24 duplex PL channels and 10 IFB channels all operated simultaneously in the crowded RF environment of downtown Los Angeles.

With use of AFTRCC coordinated spectrum (1435-1525 MHz and 2360 -2390 MHz) and the availability of TV channel 19 (500-506 Mhz) through FCC Special Temporary Authority, BSI delivered these elements with no impact to local users and minimal risk of interference.

BSI deployed UHF PL repeaters both inside and outside of the Staples Center and Nokia Theatre for radio communications. The 4 wire audio circuits for the PL’s were duplicated on the outbound transmissions and sent via fiber optic audio distribution equipment to multiple repeaters for the same PL at different locations. The inbound audio was remixed into a single 4 Wire return to the production trucks.

BSI utilized every piece of the equipment in their truck, as well as a secondary set of distribution amplifiers, mixers and PL repeaters located in the belly bays and under the tongue of the trailer. The patching of all the equipment could only be described as “controlled chaos”.

BSI’s mobile unit was RF central to three mobile units and the event productions group. Utilizing a myriad of audio and video connectivity options from Telecast, MultiDyne, Stratos, and copper, BSI’s elements were delivered up to two thousand feet away at the far end of the venues. Leveraging exclusive technologies in camera control, BSI delivered flawless CCU data to ESPN’s cameras over a distributed infrastructure that allowed video operator control from four separate locations and only one UHF radio channel.

In order to facilitate coverage of all venues, BSI employed eight RF over Fiber receive sites. The sites were carefully placed to provide seamless reception for all the HD camera and microphone elements as they moved throughout the venues.

BSI’s crew of engineers, including eight RF technicians and four on-board installers responded to every need and request in a timely manner. The days were long and the fires plentiful, but BSI’s expertise and dedication proved to be a winning combination.

About Broadcast Sports, Inc.

For over 25 years, Broadcast Sports, Inc., an L-3 Communications company, has been the leading provider of wireless technology and communications systems for television broadcasting. Based in Hanover, MD, BSI provides HD on-board cameras and wireless audio for a wide range of events including the Olympics, NASCAR, NFL, the PGA Tour, the LPGA Tour, the Indy Racing League, the Breeder's Cup, the X-Games, the Kentucky Derby, the US Open, and the MTV Video Music Awards, and the 2009 Presidential Inauguration. Broadcast Sports' cameras are also used by NASA in the astronaut's helmets. For more information on Broadcast Sports, Inc visit www.broadcastsportsinc.com.

