London selected for Global Broadcast Summit

London has been chosen as the host city for the first Global Broadcast Summit to take place May 15-16, 2012.

The summit will bring together, by invitation only, chief executives of the world’s leading broadcasters, as well as regulators and government officials to debate and discuss the global broadcast industry from a strategic economic, technological and regulatory perspective.

The summit will look at television and its changing role in society, in both the public and private broadcasting arenas.

“Digital innovation, changing social policy and the evolution of consumer behavior have revolutionized television broadcasting and in turn impacted content development, production, delivery and how audiences access and utilize their TV,” said Michael McEwen, Global Broadcast Summit Chair.

The summit will offer a chance for leaders from the broadcast industry worldwide to debate, assess and collaborate on the future direction of the industry, he added.

The summit will be held in the International Convention Centre (ICC) at Excel.