Emerging market TV shipments to grow over next five years, says IMS Research

The market for television sets in developing regions is projected to grow over the next five years, while TV shipments in the rest of the world are expected to either decline or stabilize, according to an update from research firm IMS Research.

IMS Research, which last month announced an update of its “Television Shipment Database and Forecast,” forecasts that in the next five years TV set shipments will increase in Latin America, Eastern Europe, MEA and most of Asia Pacific, with a compound annual growth rate of 2.2 percent.

The update, which provides new information regarding TV set shipments split by technology, screen size and feature in addition to TV households split by reception platform in 70 countries, however, forecasts that TV shipments in Japan and Western Europe are expected to decline, while the North American TV market stabilizes through 2015.

The recent update shows increasing demand for LED-backlit LCD televisions worldwide. LED-LCD TVs reached around 20 percent of the total LCD TVs shipped during 2010, according to IMS Research.

The research group expects this technology to become cheaper and the price gap between CCFL backlight and LED backlight televisions to close in the next five years. As a result LED-LCD TVs will dominate the market by 2015.

3DTVs and Connected TVs will start gaining more presence in the television market, with TV manufacturers including these features in most of their upcoming models. IMS Research forecasts that during 2015, nearly 50 percent of the TV sets shipped worldwide will have 3-D capabilities and more than 60 percent will connect to the Internet.