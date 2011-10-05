PrimeTel Cyprus rolls out Anevia video streaming solution for IPTV catch-up, pause TV

PrimeTel Cyprus has deployed Anevia’s video streaming solution and service infrastructure for live TV and video on demand (VOD).

The private Cypriot telecommunications carrier operates an ADSL platform, a fiber-optic network, a next-generation submarine cable system and a mobile phone service. PrimeTel offers triple-play packages to retail customers, combining broadband Internet, telephony and IPTV services.

Anevia's ViaDemand is a carrier-grade software solution based on its circular buffer technology for delivering VOD and time-shifting through IPTV networks.

PrimeTel has chosen ViaDemand to offer catch-up TV and pause TV services to its retail customers. Catch-up TV allows for viewing previously aired television shows from a choice of 16 channels. Its pause TV feature offers the possibility of pausing a live television program and resuming playback from where the program left off, up to 72 hours after being aired.

Load balancing of recorded content is managed through the Anevia ViaManager software.