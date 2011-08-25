AMD to unveil FirePro V7900, V5900 graphics cards

AMD will unveil the AMD FirePro V7900 and V5900, the new flagship models of its workstation-class professional graphics cards at IBC2011.The cards reduce the cost and complexity of immersive visualization applications, such as stereoscopic 3-D.

AMD will feature FirePro technology with several partners, including VizRT, Ventuz and MainConcept.

The company’s newest offering will expand on the professional graphics family, which uses AMD Eyefinity technology, to support multiple simultaneous displays from a single card and accelerate complex 3-D models at resolutions of up to 2560 by 1600 pixels.

See AMD at IBC2011 Stand 7.H35.