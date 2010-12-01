Matrox Adds Exciting New Workflow Features to Matrox MXO2 Product Line

Matrox Video Products Group today announced the immediate availability of release 2.1 software for the Matrox MXO2 family of I/O devices for Mac. Key features of this release include Adobe Creative Suite 5 Production Premium support and a powerful new stand-alone software application, Matrox Vetura Capture.

Matrox Vetura Capture lets users quickly and easily capture QuickTime files using popular codecs installed on their editing systems. Users of Adobe Premiere Pro CS5 can capture to the Matrox MPEG2 I-frame full raster (1920 x 1080) HD codec or to other popular Adobe-supported codecs. Users of Final Cut Pro can capture to ProRes and other popular Final Cut Pro codecs. Users of Avid Media Composer can capture directly to Avid DNxHD .mov files or other popular Avid-supported codecs.

“Media Composer users in network environments will appreciate how the Vetura Capture and Playback applications allow the use of Matrox MXO2 LE, MXO2 and MXO2 Rack on SDI ingest and playout stations,” said Wayne Andrews, Matrox product manager. Editors on the network can use Matrox MXO2 Mini devices for monitoring while editing, then put material back on the network to go out SDI from another Matrox-based ingest/playout station.”

“We are listening to our customers and continuing to add value to the Matrox MXO2 product line,” said Alberto Cieri, Matrox senior director of sales and marketing. “This release rounds out Matrox MXO2’s cross-platform support with complete I/O, fast H.264 encoding, and other important productivity benefits for users of the three most popular professional editing applications: Adobe Premiere Pro, Apple Final Cut Pro, and Avid Media Composer.”

Availability

Matrox products are available through a worldwide network of authorized dealers. Release 2.1 for Mac is now available to registered users of Matrox MXO2 devices and Matrox CompressHD as a free download from the Matrox website.

Key Features of Matrox MXO2 Family for Mac

• Convenient form factors for use in studio, on set, in the field, and in OB vans

• Works with Intel-based MacBook Pros, Mac Pros, and Apple Xserve systems

• Broadcast-quality HD/SD video and audio input/output

• Flexible support for leading codecs, file formats, cameras, and workflows

• Extensive application support including Final Cut Pro, Apple Color, Adobe After Effects and Premiere Pro, and many more

• Support for popular 3D workflows

• Cost-effective HD monitoring for Avid Media Composer 5 with Matrox MXO2 Mini

• 10-bit HDMI input, output, and monitoring with calibration controls

• 10-bit realtime hardware up/down/cross conversion on capture and output

• Hardware acceleration of Final Cut Pro Dynamic RT segments, HDV, and DVCPRO HD

• Matrox Vetura Capture – stand-alone application for quick and easy capture to a variety of QuickTime codecs

• Matrox Vetura Playback – stand-alone application for convenient playback of H.264 and .mov files

• Also available with Matrox MAX for faster than realtime H.264 encoding

About Matrox

Matrox Video Products Group is a technology and market leader in the field of HD and SD digital video hardware and software for accelerated H.264 encoding, realtime editing, audio/video input/output, DVD/Blu-ray authoring, scan conversion, capture/playout servers, clip/still stores, and CGs. Matrox's Emmy award-winning technology powers a full range of content creation and delivery platforms used by broadcasters, post-production facilities, project studios, corporate communicators, and videographers worldwide. Founded in 1976, Matrox is a privately held company headquartered in Montreal, Canada. For more information visit www.matrox.com/video.