International Colorist Academy (ICA) Reaches 50th Class Milestone

The International Colorist Academy (ICA) will reach its two year anniversary at NAB 2011 and has announced its 50th class in Chennai India April 4-7, 2011.

“There has been a huge interest in our training for colorists by colorists,” comments Kevin Shaw, ICA co-founder. “We are impressed by how far some of our students will travel, and wherever the demand justifies it we try to run local classes. The response to our Chennai class has been extensive and we hope to run further classes in other Indian cities in the future.”

“We have expanded into our second year running classes in new territories such as Korea, Munich, Tokyo, Dublin and Tallinn,” explained Warren Eagles, ICA co-founder. “The ICA has grown into places I hadn’t originally thought of as a good base for our services. Korea is an example where students kept asking for classes and in the end it was hard to say no. The classes proved to be very popular, and sold out.”

The ICA LA training center opened this year in Burbank, California enabling ICA to offer more regular structured classes in a theatre environment. Warren explains; “The ICA classes are conducted in a real-life DI grading theatre so we can discuss grading for feature films in depth. Alternatively we can seamlessly switch the room over to become a TV grading suite.”

Simon Walker is a new addition to the ICA line up of colorist instructors. He comes to the team with vast FCP/Color, Magic Bullet and Colorista experience. “Simon becomes our eighth instructor, and his specialist areas increase our knowledge base even further,” comments Kevin Shaw. Each of our instructors is a working freelancer, an experienced trainer and has a close relationship with at least one manufacturer. These credentials and our small class sizes separate the ICA from the rest.”

Simon Walker is an Apple Certified Final Cut Studio Master Trainer, and trains industry professionals in editing, motion graphics, color grading, audio sweetening, DVD and Blu-ray authoring as well as video compression. Simon has been filming, editing, designing & animating short films, adverts, interactive programs and motion graphics sequences for over 15 years, and utilizes marketing & branding theory to underpin the visual design approach.

The ICA schedule of upcoming courses includes:

- April 4th – 7th – Essential Colorist

o Hosted by: Real Image, Chennai

o ICA instructor and colorist: Kevin Shaw

- April 4th – 6th – Resole 101

o Hosted by: Vision 2 See, Munich

o ICA instructor and colorist: Blake Jones

- April 16-17 – DaVinci Resolve 101

o Hosted by: ICA, Los Angeles

o ICA instructor and colorist: Warren Eagles

- May 09th – 10th – Colorist Strategies

o Hosted by: Digital Vision, London

o ICA instructor and colorist: Kevin Shaw

- May 10th – 11th – Colorist Strategies

o Hosted by: Media Village Singapore

o ICA instructor and colorist: Warren Eagles

- May 12th – 13th – DaVinci Resolve 101

o Hosted by: Media Village Singapore

o ICA instructor and colorist: Warren Eagles

- May 12th –13th Kevin’s Popular Looks

o Hosted by: Digital Vision, London

o ICA instructor and colorist: Kevin Shaw

- May 16th –18th Essential grading with Film Master

o Hosted by: Digital Vision, London

o ICA instructor and colorist: Kevin Shaw

- May 23th – 25th – Colorist Strategies

o Hosted by: ICA, Los Angeles

o ICA instructor and colorist: Kevin Shaw

- May 26th – 27th – Popular Looks

o Hosted by: ICA, Los Angeles

o ICA instructor and colorist: Kevin Shaw

- Dates, locations to be determined

o Lustre

o Speedgrade

o Onset grading

o Stereoscopic 101

o Color Management

To book: http://www.icolorist.com/Courses.html