Christie Showcases Visual Technologies for the Future of Broadcasting at NAB 2010

With the rise of HDTV and the surge of interest in 3D virtual applications for broadcast, Christie's visual display technologies are in demand more than ever by broadcasters. At the National Association of Broadcasters convention in Las Vegas, April 12-15, Christie's latest MicroTiles(tm), HD projectors and versatile video processing systems will be showcased in inspiring applications on the convention floor at Christie's own booth SL2005, the Harris Corporation booth N2502 and Vizrt booth SL5408.

The Christie Booth

Occupying a prime position in the Christie booth is the "Christie LIVE" broadcast set, showcasing the latest trend in set design: combining multiple display and video processing technologies for maximum audience and viewer engagement. The set, which was designed by the award-winning FX Group, features Christie HD projection, configurable display tiles and advanced video processing.

Making their NAB debut are Christie(r) MicroTiles(tm), the new digital canvas for broadcast sets. With a modular design that stacks together like building blocks to create any digital display shape, MicroTiles can easily adapt to any set and provide designers with a solution that offers the best color saturation on the market. With 115% NTSC and PAL color gamut, displays can be adjusted to whatever color temperature required.

A total of 51 Christie MicroTiles have been incorporated into the "Christie LIVE" broadcast set in vertical, horizontal and irregular configurations. These configurations are built in to the front broadcast desk, above the center rear-projection screen as a narrow display ribbon, on two columns that flank the center screen behind the desk, and as a backdrop to the left of the main screen, appearing as a skyscraper-shaped design element.

MicroTiles also integrate well with industry-preferred Christie advanced projection and video processing technologies. A pair of edge-blended Christie Roadster HD12K 3-chip DLP(r) projectors team with a Christie Vista Spyder X20 to mix and match multiple sources and drive content across the main screen, and a smaller screen off to the side. The 12,000 ANSI lumens projectors with Xenon lamp technology are ideal for matching color temperature with studio cameras, and the rear-screen set-up ensures that nothing gets in the way of the images on the screen.

The Harris Booth

Christie MicroTiles also play a leading role in the Harris booth, where they will appear in a 39-tile stairway configuration mounted on a wall beside the main reception area. Selected to demonstrate the power of creative display technology, the tiles will showcase Harris promotional content and graphics tailored to fit the shape of the display.

"The impact of high-quality, dynamic content cannot be overstated, and our sophisticated digital signage solutions are always a focal point of our NAB booth," says Denise MacDonell, director and general manager for digital signage, Harris Broadcast Communications. "This year, the broadcast-quality Harris InfoCaster(tm)-driven content showcased on the versatile MicroTiles display will be a powerful draw not only on our booth, but also as attendees enter the main convention center."

MacDonell adds: "The unique staircase design and sheer size and resolution of the wall will capture the attention and imagination of attendees. We're looking forward to the reaction."

The Vizrt Booth

Vizrt will demonstrate real-time stereographic 3D animations at its booth, using a pair of Christie HD8K 3-chip DLP projectors. Working in tandem to display left and right eye perspectives that synthesize to form a 3D stereo effect when seen through 3D glasses from INFITEC GmbH, the projectors will help create a 3DTV experience.

Gerhard Lang, Vizrt's Chief Engineering Officer, says "the quality of our stereo 3D graphics projected with Christie's projectors is unsurpassed. The HD8K projectors have true native HD resolution of 1920x1080. And they use Xenon illumination, which is the pinnacle of image color accuracy and is needed for the filter technology provided by INFITEC. The output is the way stereoscopic 3D is meant to be viewed."

"As audiences become more and more technically savvy, visual solutions are needed that deliver immediate impact and offer real-time flexibility to attract and retain viewers," notes Gary Fuller, vice president, Christie Business Products. "Our color-rich projectors, innovative configurable displays and versatile video processing systems mean the possibilities are infinite. With Christie solutions, set design is limited only by imagination."

About Christie

Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc. is a global visual technologies company and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ushio, Inc., Japan, (JP:6925). Consistently setting the standards by being the first to market some of the world's most advanced projectors and complete system displays, Christie is recognized as one of the most innovative visual technology companies in the world. From retail displays to Hollywood, mission critical command centers to classrooms and training simulators, Christie display solutions and projectors capture the attention of audiences around the world with dynamic and stunning images. Visit www.christiedigital.com.