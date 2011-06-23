Wohler Technologies IBC2011 Product Preview

IBC2011 Product Preview Wohler Technologies Exhibiting With HHB, Stand 8.D56 and in the Outside Broadcast (OB) Area, Stand OE225

Wohler at IBC2011

At IBC2011, Wohler will demonstrate the company's full range of signal management and confidence monitoring solutions for video, audio, captioning, and loudness applications. Several Wohler products will be making their European debut at IBC2011, including the MADI-8 audio monitor, the AMP1-D8MDA-3G in-rack audio monitor, and an expanded line-up of captioning and ancillary data management products. The new Wohler Euro Van -- a showcase-on-wheels for the company's innovative video and audio solutions -- will also be concluding its multicountry European tour in Amsterdam. The Euro Van will be showcased in the outside broadcasting area, stand OE225, and available for attendees to tour as well as for private demonstrations.

Wohler Products at IBC2011

MADI-8 Audio Monitor At IBC2011, Wohler will showcase its new MADI-8 audio monitor, which allows broadcasters to implement the Multichannel Audio Digital Interface (MADI or AES10) in their production workflows. MADI is an industry-standard electronic communications protocol for an interface that carries multiple channels of digital audio. MADI is extremely desirable for outside broadcasters, as it greatly reduces the amount of cable and weight associated with traditional analog- or AES-based audio distribution. The 1-RU monitor features a 16-character by two-line LCD menu display, as well as both coax and optical MADI inputs and outputs, mixed two-channel or mono analog outputs, a front-panel headphone jack, channel-presence indicators, and eight user-nameable presets.

AMP1-D8MDA-3G The AMP1-D8MDA-3G offers a lower-cost solution for operators who only require decoding of Dolby(R) Digital (AC-3) signals. The AMP1-D8MDA-3G in-rack audio monitor is capable of outputting and/or displaying up to eight channels of encoded audio from Dolby Digital streams decoded from AES and 3G/HD/SD-SDI multichannel inputs. The AMP1-D8MDA-3G is ideal for use in VTR bays, mobile production vehicles, teleconferencing installations, multimedia systems, satellite links, cable TV facilities, and on-air radio studios.

HDCC Series Captioning/Subtitling Products Wohler will also display the groundbreaking HDCC Series captioning/subtitling products, which allow users to handle encoding, decoding, and monitoring of CEA-608, CEA-708, WST, and OP-47 captions/subtitles, as well as encoding and decoding of multiple GPI triggers. Based on Wohler's award-winning flexible HDCC card design, the products allow broadcasters to choose the functionality their application requires at a competitive price point.

CD-2 Native Video Format Captions/Subtitle OSD Monitor Wohler's new CD-2 caption/subtitle video monitor adaptor provides an OSD-decoded captions/subtitles output that maintains the original video format, as well as a reclocked pass-through video output. A captions/subtitles-present LED indicator on the front panel enables a quick check of service presence. The CD-2 is available for both WST/OP-47 and CEA-608/CEA-708 standards, and it supports SD/HD content with automatic format detection. AMP2-16V Series Modular Audio/Video Processing Monitor At IBC2011, Wohler will also present major functional enhancements to its flagship AMP2-16V audio/video processing monitor, designed with the operator in mind. Highlights include support for SMPTE 2020 metadata monitoring, a menu lockout function that prevents unauthorized changes to the unit's configuration; the ability to cycle through solo monitoring of defined clusters of audio channels at the press of a button; an optical TOSLINK input option for monitoring the consumer's set-top box experience; and improved display of metadata and stream status information. These new updates are available as a simple upgrade to all current AMP2-16V owners and come standard on all new AMP2-16V units.

Pandora Loudness Analyzer Pandora is a compact and easy-to-read desktop or rack-mountable loudness monitor with logging that can be employed at any point in the broadcast chain that requires simple, accurate loudness monitoring. In helping broadcasters to address the demands of global loudness standards, the Pandora monitor provides a clear, accurate reading of loudness measurements for any SDI video signal with audio. Accepting and analyzing embedded audio in either SDI or AES streams, Pandora gives the user an accurate reading of loudness measurements (LKFS/LUFS) over a user-defined period of time, ranging from 400 milliseconds to 60 minutes.

Presto Video Switcher Wohler's award-winning Presto video switcher makes 16 3G/HD/SD-SDI video channels readily available for monitoring and straightforward switching via integrated OLED pushbuttons. Following on the success of Wohler's Touch-It(TM) Digital multichannel video monitor and controller, Presto is a compact 1-RU solution with 16 OLED screens, each of which serves as a switching button that displays the video stream from any source.

Company Quote: "Our commitment to the European broadcast and professional A/V communities continues to increase with our addition of regional sales and partner support offices across the region, as well as our new Wohler Euro Van, which has been successfully touring broadcasters and distributor facilities since May," said Don Bird, chief marketing officer at Wohler. "As part of our renewed effort to provide additional engineering expertise that addresses our customers' bespoke requirements, we've added numerous capabilities to our award-winning products such as the AMP2-16V monitor and Presto video switcher. We look forward to sharing our latest innovations with our customers and strategic partners at IBC."

Company Background:

Wohler offers a comprehensive and award-winning range of video, audio, data monitoring, and captioning products designed to provide the highest quality solutions for facilities of all sizes and complexity. Founded in 1987, the San Francisco Bay-area manufacturer has grown to become the dominant provider of confidence monitoring and signal management solutions for the broadcast and pro audio/video markets. Originally inventing and defining the category of in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring products, the company has expanded its offerings to include solutions for captioning and loudness. More information about Wohler and its full range of solutions is available at www.wohler.com.

All trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

