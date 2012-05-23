TF1 Turns to Orad for its On-Air Look

Prestigious French broadcaster leverages Orad 3DPlay enterprise graphics solution for channel branding

May 23, 2012 — Orad is pleased to announce that French broadcaster TF1 has implemented Orad’s 3DPlay channel branding solution across all of its channels. The new Orad graphics installation, which consists of four Orad 3DPlay systems, provides TF1 with a much more flexible on-air graphics production workflow. “With its many advantages in broadcasting as well as in production, the Orad 3DPlay solution will last us for quite some time,” says Olivier Dusautoir, TF1’s Assistant Director of Broadcasting and Networks. “Operators can now play video content with the graphical overlay using the preview mode, before it is aired. On the master control room’s side, the operator can also see and preview the content that is lined up for broadcast.”

Orad 3DPlay is a graphic template controller solution that relies on user created actions to trigger graphic templates to air such as: coming up next, promo over credits, squeeze back video, multiple tickers, and any other type of channel branding graphics. 3DPlay features include user management, customizable metadata forms, and logic-based script-free graphics, all in an intuitive user interface.

TF1 has implemented 3DPlay as part of its core playout workflow. With 3DPlay, programming/traffic operators scheduling daily shows can assign graphic events and preview them on top of the actual video, allowing them to verify the composited image before publishing it. Once the playlist is loaded into TF1’s automation system, 3DPlay verifies the availability of the graphic events and continuously notifies automation of the event status. 3DPlay is triggered by automation 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

“We are pleased that TF1 has joined the long list of distinguished customers who have chosen 3DPlay as their channel branding solution,” said Avi Sharir, CEO and President of Orad. “Orad has built its product line and reputation by listening to customers. Our graphics systems are designed to manage any situation, from a simple one-channel operation to an enterprise graphics multi-channel workflow like TF1. They simplify complex workflows as well as provide comprehensive packages to facilitate a professional look with minimal resources.”

About Orad Hi-Tec Systems

Orad Hi-Tec Systems is a world-leading provider of real-time 3D broadcast graphic, video server, and media asset management solutions including news, channel branding, sports production and enhancement, elections and special events, virtual studios, and virtual advertisement. Orad’s compelling solutions streamline production workflow, enhance viewer experience, and improve production value. Founded in 1993, Orad is a public company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (OHT). More information is available at http://www.orad.tv/.

For further information contact:

ORAD Hi-Tec Systems Ltd

Ofir Benovici

Vice President Marketing

ofirb(at)orad(dot)tv

####