Cobalt Digital Plans To Keep Customers CALM & In Control at NAB 2012

Urbana, IL – Cobalt Digital (www.CobaltDigital.com), manufacturer of award-winning 3G/HD/SD-SDI conversion gear for broadcast environments, has announced plans to show new technologies at NAB 2012 that add value-laden options to the Company’s loudness processing and metering offerings. Chris Shaw, Cobalt’s senior VP of sales and marketing, released details of LMNTS™ - a multi-channel loudness processing over IP solution, SPOTCHECK™ – a monitoring and logging tool, and logging and graphing upgrades to Cobalt’s loudness metering system. The innovations will be demonstrated on Cobalt’s booth N 1929 in the North Hall.

LMNTS (Multi-channel loudness processing over IP)

Ideal for MVPDs and MSOs where a large number of diverse programming sources must be simultaneously controlled, LMNTS performs automatic loudness processing across many transport streams.

LMNTS can operate with diverse audio codecs, extracting the packets from program streams, performing industry leading AEROMAX loudness management in the PCM domain, then re-encoding and re-packeting the audio with its stream. Physically, all data connection to LMNTS is via GigE IP interfaces over an industry-standard IT hardware platform, with no intermediary breakouts.

LMNTS works with single and multi program streams, and supports all video codecs. AV synchronization is perfectly maintained, as audio data is rewritten in place. Packet timing, PES alignment, PID structure, and stream metadata are all preserved.

SPOTCHECK

SPOTCHECK monitors an IP or ASI MPEG stream at the transit encode point to measure and log ALL material emanating from facilities in larger operations using multi-program MPEG streams.

Operating at emission MPEG level and leveraging automation as-run data, SPOTCHECK maintains a complete log of all program segments. Compliance records can be graphically queried or queried by using as-run search entries, ranging over several minutes to several months.

Logging and Graphing Upgrades to Loudness Metering System

The easy to use, yet comprehensive option ensures thorough audio level and LKFS assessment.

Cobalt's loudness meter software integrates with the Company’s Fusion3G range and most 9000-series COMPASS cards, and works with the award-winning OGCP-9000 Remote Control Panel and WINOGCP Desktop Virtual Control Panel to provide a flexible, complete solution for ingest or on-air loudness measurement, assessment and records. Cards forward audio measurement data to the control panel over the plant’s Ethernet network.

Nearly New

9257 1x9 MADI Audio Distribution Amplifier

Card-based solution for AES10 MADI signal distribution. Card supports sampling frequencies up to 96 kHz, with a 64-channel payload supported at industry standard 48 kHz sampling rate (other sampling rates specified as valid per AES10-2003 also supported at various payload capacities). openGear® open-architecture platform offers scalable incorporation and easy-to-use DashBoard™ setup.

# # #

ABOUT COBALT DIGITAL INC.

Cobalt Digital Inc. designs and manufactures award-winning 3G/HD/SD conversion gear for the broadcast television environment. Distributed through a worldwide network of dealers, system integrators, and other partnerships, Cobalt products are backed with a 5-year warranty. For more information, visit http://www.cobaltdigital.com.

Company Contact: Chris Shaw, VP of Sales and Marketing

+1-217-344-1243 / chris.shaw@cobaltdigital.com

Press Contact: Desert Moon Communications / Harriet Diener

+1-845-512-8283 / harriet@desertmooncomm.com