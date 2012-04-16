The New Orad VJ Makes Its Worldwide Debut at NAB 2012

New eight-channel production server facilitates end-to-end studio production workflows

April 16, 2012 - Today, at NAB 2012, Orad unveiled its new VJ production server (stand SL4524). Designed to facilitate tapeless, end-to-end ingest to playout workflows for studio productions, the new VJ production server is ideal for a wide-range of studio productions, including news, live events, soap operas, and talk shows. The Orad VJ flexible architecture supports up to 8 input /output channels that can be configured in a variety of combinations.

VJ also supports industry-standard codecs, including Panasonic DVCPRO, DVCPRO-HD, and Avid DNxHD, as well as the widely used wrappers QuickTime and MXF. Ingested media are immediately available across the production chain for previewing, editing, and archiving, facilitating fast-turnaround production and post-production workflows. VJ seamlessly integrates with industry-standard NLEs, including Avid Media Composer, Apple Final Cut Pro (FCP), Grass Valley Edius, and Adobe Premier Pro.

Accelerating production workflows is essential for successful studio productions. VJ’s high-performance edit-while-ingest feature accelerates production and post-production processes by enabling the operator to create rough cuts and export clips directly to industry-standard NLEs while ingest is in progress. The user can create, on the fly, as many clips as needed. In two mouse clicks, VJ exports media in the background, continuing with server tasks, such as ingest without interruption. With clips immediately available, post-production teams get a jump-start on editing.

The versatile VJ solution can be implemented as an ingest station, VTR replacement, or for news production, playout, QC and log, and in multi-camera studios where the user can simultaneously record up to eight ISO frame accurate feeds. “VJ’s flexibility lends itself well to a number of production scenarios. For example, VJ can be used as an ingest station and ingest eight channels in parallel from different sources including satellite, VTR tape, cameras, etc. In a news environment, VJ can be used to record and broadcast live feeds to air within a news program. As a playout server, all of the channel’s recorded content can be sent via the network to VJ and then aired from automation or from VJ’s playlist. The possibilities are nearly endless,” Avi Sharir, Orad president and CEO.

The VJ flexible channel configuration includes up to eight channels of support in different configurations, including four bi-directional channels. Video disks can be easily and quickly accessed from the front panel without removing the server from the rack. To optimize server reliability and redundancy, VJ uses a hot swap power supply and runs on a Linux operating system. VJ is available in either 3U box or 1U box, for two-channel configurations.

For more information about VJ, visit Orad’s booth (SL4524) at NAB.

