NBC Expands Usage of LiveU’s Video Uplink Solutions

Enables live video broadcasts from any location, anytime, during the US Presidential Campaign

Paramus, NJ, October 5th, 2011 - LiveU (www.liveu.tv), the leader in portable video-over-cellular solutions, today announced that NBC is expanding usage of its LU60 live video transmission system, deploying increased numbers of LiveU units to cover the 2012 US presidential race. LiveU provides rapid and convenient video uplink from any place candidates take the campaign using bonded 3G/4G LTE, Wi-Fi and WiMAX cellular links.

The NBC/LiveU relationship dates from 2008 when NBC pioneered LiveU usage to broadcast live from the Beijing Olympics, followed by the coverage of President Obama’s historic inaugural train ride from Philadelphia to D.C. in early 2009.

Jeff Coneys, Director of MTC/Satellite Operations at NBCUniversal, said: “LiveU usage at NBC has seen triple digit growth over the past few years. With its lower latency, portability and its specialized antennas, the new LiveU LU60 backpack provides reliable HD video from any location in which cellular connectivity is available. NBC News is relying heavily on LiveU for the upcoming Presidential campaign, offering non-stop coverage of the candidates’ movements from event to event around the country.”

Coneys continued, “LiveU has demonstrated a strong customer service culture that has played an important role in our continued relationship.”

Samuel Wasserman, LiveU’s CEO, said, “NBC was one of LiveU’s first strategic global customers when no one was aggregating cellular in the broadcast community. In that perspective, NBC’s feedback has been key to our success and we’re delighted by this extended vote of confidence by one of the most watched TV networks worldwide. Our philosophy has always been to ‘listen and implement’ and our commitment to meet their requirements remains stronger than ever.”

LiveU’s flagship LU60 product is the industry’s first bonded 3G/4G LTE backpack with proprietary RF technology for superior resiliency, up to 1080 HD video and sub-second latency for a satellite-like experience.

About NBCUniversal

NBCUniversal (www.nbcuni.com) is one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news, and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment television networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group, and world-renowned theme parks. Comcast Corporation owns a controlling 51% interest in NBCUniversal, with GE holding a 49% stake.

About LiveU

LiveU (www.liveu.tv) is the pioneer of broadcast-quality, video-over-cellular solutions that allow live video transmission (HD and SD) from any location around the world. LiveU’s solutions include multiple 4G LTE/3G, HSPA+, WiMAX and Wi-Fi cellular links, which are optimized for maximum video quality based on the available network conditions. With top-tier customers in 60+ countries across five continents, LiveU’s solutions have been used at high-profile events, including the 2011 British Royal Wedding, Academy Awards®, GRAMMY Awards®, Super Bowl, Brazilian Carnival, World Cup in South Africa, 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, and President Obama’s inaugural train ride from Philadelphia to D.C.

# # #