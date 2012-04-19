Audio-Technica Mics Chosen for the 15th Consecutive Year at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

— Audio-Technica continues to be the microphone of choice at the 2012 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony—

STOW, OH, April 17, 2012 — For the 15th year in a row, a broad range of Audio-Technica microphones was selected to outfit the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. A-T supplied over 50 mics to capture the audio for the 27th annual induction ceremony, which took place at the historic Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio, on April 14, 2012. Inductees included Guns N' Roses, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Donovan, Laura Nyro, The Small Faces/Faces, Beastie Boys, The Crickets, The Famous Flames, The Midnighters, The Comets, The Blue Caps and The Miracles. Freddie King received the Early Influence distinction. Non-performing honorees included Don Kirshner, Cosimo Matassa, Tom Dowd and Glyn Johns. The show will be broadcast on HBO on Saturday, May 5, 2012.

Audio-Technica’s acclaimed Artist Elite® 5000 Series UHF Wireless System was used with the AEW-T5400 handheld microphone/transmitter for frontline vocals on performances by Sara Bareilles, Joe Bonamassa, Donovan, Dusty Hill, Kid Rock, Freddie King, Ledisi, Darlene Love, Travie McCoy, John Mellencamp and house bandleader Paul Shaffer.

The backline mic complement of A-T wired microphones included AE2500 Dual-element Instrument Microphone; AE3000 Cardioid Condenser Instrument Microphone; ATM450 Cardioid Condenser Instrument Microphone; AT4050ST Stereo Condenser Microphone; AT4080 Phantom-Powered Bidirectional Ribbon Microphone; AE5400 Cardioid Condenser Handheld Microphone; and AT4054 Handheld Cardioid Condenser Microphone.

The technical staff for the induction ceremony was made up of professional audio industry veterans. Remote recording specialists M3 (Music Mix Mobile), the company responsible for both recording the program and mixing the show for broadcast, used its Eclipse remote truck with John Harris as Audio Coordinator and Music Mixer, mixing the event’s audio onsite and assigning all the inputs and microphones for the event. Joel Singer served as Audio Truck Engineer-in-Charge. The P.A. was provided by New York-based Firehouse Productions. Dave Natale served as Front-of-House Mixer, and Firehouse Productions’ Simon Welch was Monitor Mixer.

John Harris stated, “With such a varied performance roster, we need a selection of wireless and wired microphones that are able to perform flawlessly and capture audio consistently and clearly act after act. Once again, like for many of the high-profile broadcast music events that we mix, we turned to Audio-Technica. No matter the event, I know that there will be an A-T microphone, either wireless or wired, that will allow us to capture the true essence of an artist’s performance.”

