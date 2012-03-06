XenData Launches SX-500 Digital Video Archive Server Range

New XenData SX-500 Series Archive Servers provide long-term storage of video assets on LTO-5 tape libraries and RAID

Walnut Creek, CA, March 6, 2012 – XenData® (www.xendata.com), the leading provider of digital video archive solutions for the media and entertainment industry, today announces the launch of its new range of SX-500 Archive Servers for archiving video assets to high capacity LTO-5 robotic tape libraries and RAID.

Digital video archives based on XenData’s SX-500 Series Servers can scale to manage over 100 TB of RAID, multiple Petabytes of near-line LTO storage and an unlimited capacity of offline LTO-5 data tapes, easily addressing the archiving needs of most broadcasters, video production companies and the media operations within corporations, non-profit organizations and governmental entities.

SX-500 Archive Servers are offered in three models that provide different levels of performance. Each model is a 2U rack mount unit that manages a LTO data tape library and RAID, providing a network file system interface. This creates a highly scalable network attached storage (NAS) device where files are written to LTO tapes and disk.

XenData SX-500 Archive Servers are configurable to manage a wide range of LTO tape libraries, including from Dell, Hewlett Packard, IBM, Oracle/Storagetek, Overland Storage, Qualstar, Quantum, Sony, Spectra Logic and Tandberg.

The SX-500 Archive Servers run XenData6 Server software, which provides high performance and a rich set of functionality including:

Standard File System Interface - The digital archive accepts all file types.

Manages Near-line RAID, Near-line LTO & Offline LTO - The administrator defines policies for file retention on RAID that can be tailored for different file types and folders.

Windows and Mac Client Compatibility - Windows and Apple OS X clients are natively supported without the need for loading any client software.

Standard Ethernet Connectivity - Network connections are via 10 GigE or 1 GigE.

Standard Network Protocols -The solution is optimized for CIFS/SMB and FTP file transfers.

Self-Describing LTO Tapes - Each tape cartridge contains all the file system metadata necessary to recover all the files stored on it.

Tape Replication - The software automatically generates replica data tape cartridges that may be exported from the library for off-site retention. Furthermore the tapes may be rapidly imported into a replica DR system.

File and Folder Spanning - Files and folders are automatically spanned across LTO tapes.

Partial Read of Large Files - XenData6 Server software supports partial reading of large files based on byte offset.

Repack of Tapes –This copies only current files excluding deleted files and old versions of files, to new tapes. Benefits include recovery of capacity from rewritable tapes and the ability to easily migrate to future generations of LTO.

Transfer of Content between Systems - Export and import functions allow content to be easily transferred from one location to another.

XenData will also be offering support for multiple tape format standards for its entire digital video archive product range, including the SX-500 Archive Servers. Available later this year, this upgrade will include the ability to write files to and restore from LTO tapes in LTFS (Linear Tape File System) and the long established tar format in a single digital video archive system.

XenData’s implementation provides LTO interchangeability with other vendor’s archive systems and also allows easy conversion from one format to another.

“The new SX-500 Archive Servers are rich with features and highly scalable,” said Dr. Phil Storey, co-founder and CEO of XenData. “A key differentiator of the SX-500 archive systems is our use of a standard file system and our NAS architecture. This means that the SX-500 range is compatible with a broad range of complementary industry products including most media asset management systems, NLEs and automation.”

XenData SX-500 Archive Servers will be available in late March 2012. Prices start at $26,950 for a well configured system that includes the first year of onsite support. They will be demonstrated at NAB April 16-19, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada on the XenData booth SL 12513 located in the South Hall.

About XenData

XenData is a leading provider of digital video archiving solutions tailored specifically to serve the media and entertainment industry. XenData’s solutions range from cost-effective workstation archives to multiple petabyte server systems. They are built on industry standards and provide the high-performance and functionality required to meet today and tomorrow’s demanding digital video applications.

TV stations, global broadcasters, media service providers, video production and post-production organizations using XenData’s solutions are able to benefit from significant cost-savings, ease of integration with other standards-based systems, as well as long-term assured access to their video assets. With digital video archive servers installed in over 50 countries worldwide, XenData is trusted by some of the largest broadcasters and media companies. For more information visit: www.xendata.com.

