Broadpeak Introduces Streaming Servers For Internet-Powered Content Delivery

RENNES, France -- Sept. 6, 2011 -- Broadpeak, the Technicolor spin-off providing content delivery networks (CDN) and video-on-demand (VoD) servers for cable, IPTV, and hybrid TV operators worldwide, today announced the launch of the new BkS300 family of live and on-demand servers that are ideal for multiplatform content delivery via the Internet. The new product will be showcased at IBC2011 in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, in stand 2.C40b.

"It is common knowledge that the consumer appetite for high-quality video delivered over the Internet to multiple viewing platforms is growing exponentially," said Jacques Le Mancq, Broadpeak's president and CEO. "To satisfy this demand, operators need a unified streaming platform that can handle popular formats to cater to user demands, while also offering monetization options to maximize revenues."

The new servers from Broadpeak enable the delivery of video content via managed or open Internet networks to a variety of devices, providing a unified platform for video streaming in two popular formats: Microsoft(R) Silverlight(R) Smooth Streaming and Apple(R) HTTP Live Streaming, for both live and on-demand applications. By combining the most popular internet video streaming formats, the BkS300 streaming platform can help service providers reach their audience over any screen, making it the ideal solution for the growing number of over-the-top (OTT) rollouts worldwide.

The unified approach employed by Broadpeak's BkS300 to handle the two popular formats provides significant cost savings to operators because they no longer need to maintain different systems on dedicated servers for each format processed. The BkS300 is also a robust and scalable solution.

The BkS300 streamers can be utilized to create a number of revenue-generating opportunities for network service providers (NSPs). For example, an NSP can easily create a CDN platform comprised of the BkS300 and Broadpeak's BkM100 CDN Mediator, which can serve as the central management point for a wholesale experience that enables the network owner to monetize its network. NSPs can parcel out available bandwidth on their own network and resell it to content producers, or they can even make the network available to resellers, who may then attempt to resell the bandwidth to others. The BkM100 provides an intuitive interface that enables simple management of this resale effort. Additionally, the BkS300 provides NSPs a reliable solution to take advantage of the influx of OTT applications to the market, creating additional revenues and added value for end-users.

The BkS300 will be available for shipping in December 2011. More information about the BkS300 family and about Broadpeak is available at www.broadpeak.tv.

About Broadpeak (www.broadpeak.tv) Broadpeak designs and manufactures multiplatform broadband video delivery solutions for Internet service providers and IPTV, cable, and hybrid pay-TV operators worldwide. Its portfolio of video network components powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other content over managed networks and the Internet for viewing on any type of device. Broadpeak systems leverage the long legacy of Technicolor's excellence in broadcast and broadband content delivery from where the founders and technology originated. The company's systems and services help network service providers increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience. Broadpeak is headquartered in Rennes, France.

