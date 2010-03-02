Utah Scientific Places Top-of-the-Line UTAH-400/XL Router at Major U.S. Government Facility

SALT LAKE CITY — March 2, 2010 — Utah Scientific today announced that the U.S. Department of Defense has selected a UTAH-400/XL router and associated master control systems for installation at a major facility in the Washington, D.C. area. The installation is to be accomplished with support from systems integrator Innovative Technologies, Inc., of Chantilly, Va.

"After thorough research, the UTAH-400/XL digital router was selected because it not only met or exceeded all project requirements, it also offered the best value, both in terms of the initial investment and — with Utah Scientific's well-known 10-year free warranty — in terms of total cost of ownership over time," said Humberto Irizarry, vice president of Innovative Technologies. "Important for this particular usage were the Utah router's compact footprint and the efficient backplane layout. In addition, it was appreciated by everyone that Utah Scientific is an American company that also does all of its manufacturing here in the United States."

Developed as a flexible platform for applications requiring extremely large matrix configurations, the UTAH-400/XL is the first router of its kind to offer a 1056x1056 matrix in a single equipment rack using industry-standard BNC connectors. Also because of its innovative architecture, the UTAH-400/XL is readily scalable from 288x288 to 1056x1056 and beyond using a single family of matrix building blocks. Besides offering flexible configuration, the UTAH-400/XL saves space and energy in comparison with other routing matrices of this size.

All UTAH-400 digital routers include redundant power supplies and signal format flexibility — including the ability to handle 3-Gbps progressive-scan HD signal formats. "The UTAH 400/XL brings our signature reliability and efficient design to very large-scale applications," said Tom Harmon, president and CEO of Utah Scientific. "At the same time, our engineering innovations mean the router is compact enough and flexible enough for all kinds of media settings."

The Department of Defense installation is the fifth placement of a UTAH-400/XL router in recent months.

