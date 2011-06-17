Broadcast Sports, Inc. Provides Winning Coverage of 2011 Triple Crown Races

Hanover, MD... Broadcast Sports, Inc., (BSI) a world leader in wireless camera and audio systems, concluded coverage of the 2011 Triple Crown races for NBC and Versus networks this past weekend at the 2011 Belmont Stakes. This year’s races were full of long shot wins and marks the first time since 2005 the entire Triple Crown was broadcast on one network, the NBC Sports Group.

Finishing with the surprising win by Ruler on Ice over Stay Thirsty at the Belmont Stakes, BSI captured seamless coverage of the event using 4 RF Handheld Cameras, an RF Steadi Camera, multiple wireless microphones, an RF Link from the starting gate, and the new BSI Mini TX, which makes the lightweight Steadi Camera even lighter. Also new this year was the Helmet Camera, allowing for live horseback interviews with the winning jockeys. Utilizing the same inventory of equipment at the 136th Preakness Stakes on May 21st, BSI captured Shackleford’s triumphant win over Animal Kingdom. See Jockey Jesus Castanon’s emotional interview via the new Helmet Camera. http://nbcsports.msnbc.com/id/22825103/vp/43122871#43122871

BSI also provided full coverage of the 137th Kentucky Derby from the barn area to the winner’s circle using 4 RF Handheld Cameras, 2 Steadi Cameras, multiple wireless microphones, and an RF link at the starting gate. Steadi Cameras used LINK TX and Sony P1 technology, which reduces the overall weight of the camera systems. Animal Kingdom took home the win over Nehro and Mucho Macho Man. Jockey John Velazquez, who was named as a replacement after Robby Albarado broke his nose, talks about his first win at the Kentucky Derby via the Helmet Camera. http://nbcsports.msnbc.com/id/22825103/vp/42944612#42944612

"We were extremely honored to be chosen by NBC for their coverage of this year’s Triple Crown races. The helmet-mounted wireless camera system is a great example of something we love to do, taking our existing technology and expertise and working with the Production team to adapt it in order to provide a unique angle to a story being told—in this case, literally!" said Mark Polla, BSI's Sales & Marketing Manager. "Our technical staff really went above and beyond to make this request happen within a relatively small window of opportunity before the Kentucky Derby and we are very proud of their effort.”

Horse racing presents an often difficult environment as the stories to be told are spread out over the large area of a racing venue. BSI's expertise in developing and implementing the latest digital technologies has allowed their broadcast partners the flexibility to capture the right moments in the right places, whether thrilling views of the race itself or sights and observations from behind-the-scenes.

Seamless coverage within and even between the various areas cannot be achieved with traditional single receive point infrastructure. BSI deploys small-footprint RF over Fiber sites throughout the facility delivering coverage of the barns, track, paddock, winner's circle, betting booths and high profile guest seating areas. These units provide diversity reception at each site and carry the appropriate spectrum back to the mobile unit over fiber optic cable.

BSI has been a key component in bringing the excitement of thoroughbred horse racing to home viewers since the Belmont Stakes in 2004. BSI has provided RF camera and microphone coverage to NBC for The Preakness and the Kentucky Derby since 2006. NBC Sports Group, which includes NBC and Versus networks, aired coverage of this year’s Belmont Stakes, marking the first time since 2005 the entire Triple Crown was broadcast on one network and the first time BSI has ever covered all three events.

