Jünger Audio Appoints New Distributors In The US And Canada

As part of a major restructuring of its distributor network, dynamic processing specialist Jünger Audio has appointed two new distributors – Group One and HHB Canada - to handle its product range in the United States and Canada respectively.

With broadcasters increasingly turning their attention to the issue of audio loudness and complying with the new CALM legislation, the appointments are timely as they will allow customers in the United States and Canada to easily and confidently access Jünger Audio’s groundbreaking LEVEL MAGIC™ Loudness control solutions. These incorporate ATSC, ITU and EBU R128 recommendations on Loudness and have already been adopted by broadcasters such as Discovery Channel, MediaCorp, Canal +, Astro and RTL.

Peter Poers, Managing Director of Jünger Audio, says: “We are delighted to be working with Group One and HHB Canada and feel confident that their expertise in the market will enable us to bring our product range to a much larger audience. Both our new T*AP TV Audio Processor and LEVEL MAGIC™ suite of products fulfil the requirements set by major broadcasters around the world for maintaining loudness consistency. This is an important issue for everyone involved in the broadcast industry. Our strength lies in our 20-plus years of expertise in dynamic processing – and in our ability to deliver a range of products that are designed to solve the problem in an easy and cost effective way.”

Group One, which was established in 1990 by Jack Kelly and Chris Fichera, already represents many highly respected professional audio and lighting manufacturers. The company operates primarily through a network of independent sales representatives calling on nearly 1,500 different dealer and contractor accounts. The company currently employs 15 people with the main office based in Farmingdale, NY in a 12,000sq. ft facility. An additional 4500 sq. ft. warehouse and service facility is located in Las Vegas, NV. Sales and support personnel are also located in Minneapolis, MN, Las Vegas, NV, and Los Angeles, CA.

Group One’s audio division currently distributes Blue Sky near-field powered monitors, Digico Digital Mixing Consoles, MC2 high quality innovative amplifiers, RTW Meter Products, and XTA digital signal processing equipment. The Lighting division distributes Elektralite Controllers and Intelligent Lighting, and Pulsar LED Lighting.

Commenting on its appointment, Jack Kelly says: “Jünger Audio has a very good reputation in the United Sates for audio and manufacturing quality, and this fits in exactly with our other brands. The Jünger Audio products, most especially the new T*AP Processor, will be very well received in the US as they provide a clear solution to the requirements of the C.A.L.M. Act without sacrificing audio quality or reliability. Our responsibility is to make more customers aware of Jünger Audio’s range, enable more opportunities for these customers to evaluate the products, and provide the level of customer care that will give confidence in Jünger Audio.”

Jünger Audio’s second appointment sees HHB Canada taking charge of its product distribution in Canada.

As part of the UK-based HHB Group, HHB Canada is a leading independent supplier of professional audio equipment. Among the many brands the company represents are Cedar, iZotope, Que Audio, Solid State Logic, TSL and Universal Audio.

HHB is also a major manufacturer of professional audio recording devices and recording media in its own right and these products, along with its distributed ranges, are made available to local customers such as CBC, Radio-Canada, CTV, TVA, TV Ontario, Rogers and Astral Television by the Canadian subsidiary.

Dave Dysart, head of HHB Canada, says: “Jünger Audio is renowned for the quality and transparency of its audio dynamics processing. We are very impressed with the modularity of the C8000 system, and how a broadcaster can process many streams of HD-SDI audio in a small modular system.

“We believe our broadcast clients will be very impressed with the Jünger Audio range of products. With HHB as the dedicated Canadian distributor, Canadian broadcasters will feel confident that they will receive professional sales and technical support from a local supplier.”

Dysart says that the loudness issue is also a concern for Canadian consumers and broadcasters, who are demanding scalable solutions that allows them to set the desired target audio level and then have the processing work seamlessly and in the background.

“Jünger Audio’s LEVEL MAGIC™ adaptive level control algorithm offers the ideal solution because it is designed to adjust level from any source without distorting the sound in any way,” he adds. “The fact that these units are also very easy to operate is also a major advantage.”

About Jünger Audio

Established in Berlin in 1990, Jünger Audio specialises in the design and manufacture of high-quality digital audio dynamics processors. It has developed a unique range of digital processors that are designed to meet the demands of the professional audio market. All of its products are easy to operate and are developed and manufactured in-house, ensuring that the highest standards are maintained throughout. Its customers include many of the world’s top radio and TV broadcasters, IPTV providers, music recording studios and audio post production facilities. www.junger-audio.com