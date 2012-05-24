Jünger Audio Adds A Third Prism Sound dScope Series III To Its Equipment Arsenal

After 30 years’ experience of an extensive range of audio Test and Measurement equipment, Jünger Audio’s Technical Support engineer Bernd Fuhrmann has voted Prism Sound’s dScope Series III as the instrument he likes best.

“It is definitely the one for me,” he says. “Over the years I’ve used many other brands and I am very familiar with all their pros and cons. However, I was curious about the dScope Series III and had the opportunity to test it before buying. It took only a few minutes to make the first measurements and was extremely accurate and easy to use.”

Prism Sound’s dScope Series III includes precision analogue and highly-optimised digital outputs and inputs. Precise and automatic gain-ranging allows high resolution measurements over a massive range, from a few micro-volts to more than 150 volts RMS, and from less than 1 Hz to over 90kHz. Its interface processor uses dedicated DSP to provide a wide range of real time measurements, while its software uses the host PC for almost unlimited number crunching and analysis options such as Fast Fourier Transforms, unique ‘FFT Detectors’, swept sine and multi-tone testing. Designed to be highly programmable, the dScope Series III can be automated from a wide range of third-party software using Active X controls, or internally using VBScript.

Jünger Audio manufactures high quality audio loudness and dynamics equipment and already has two Prism Sound dScope Series III instruments – one in the R&D department and one in the quality control test lab. Although compatibility with these units was a factor, Bernd Fuhrmann was free to choose whatever brand he liked for the Technical Support department.

“Positive recommendations from my colleagues were important but in the end my choice was made on the features dScope Series III offered,” he says. “The price/performance ratio in comparison to other test equipment was a major reason for choosing it, plus I really like the automatic logging functions and the fact that it integrated seamlessly into my test environment.”

Fuhrmann is using his dScope Series III to check audio quality with sweeps, long term min/max tests, THD+N and long term bit tests.

“I have found this instrument very easy to install and I’m happy with its performance,” he adds. “I also like its small footprint and the fact that it is totally PC controlled.”

-ends-

Note To Editors

The name Prism is widely used in different markets and by many different companies worldwide. The Cambridge-based UK manufacturer of audio interfaces, test and measurement equipment and logging systems, to whom this press release refers, seeks to avoid commercial confusion with these other markets and companies by always using its full name, Prism Sound, in its commercial communications. To avoid further action by these companies, Prism Sound respectfully ask that this convention be followed in print and on-line media which refer to their company and products. Thank you.

About Prism Sound

Founded in 1987 in Cambridge, UK, Prism Sound manufactures a range of high quality professional test equipment for audio applications. The company is organized in three divisions and in addition to audio test equipment, Prism Sound also manufactures equipment for high-quality recording and production for music and sound applications and for voice-logging recorders used in law enforcement, legislative and business applications. Prism Sound audio test equipment is used by many major consumer electronics brands in automotive, home entertainment, personal mobile, communications and other market sectors as well as most of the world’s leading broadcasters including the BBC. Prism Sound’s music recording products are widely used by leading professionals in music and film sound such as the legendary Abbey Road Studios in London.

For more information: www.prismsound.com