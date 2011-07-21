AJA FS2 Dual Channel Universal Frame Synchronizer/Format Converter is Now Available

AJA Video Systems is now shipping FS2, its new universal frame synchronizer and format converter with two completely independent channels that support virtually any input or output. FS2 can be used as two separate frame synchronizers/converters, or channels can be combined in a variety of ways — all within a single, compact 1RU form factor — to support a wide range of workflows.

FS2 builds on the success of AJA’s FS1 by adding dual channel features in a streamlined 1RU design at an unprecedented price point. Each FS2 video channel supports analog component or composite, 3G/HD/SD-SDI, Dual-Link and HDMI I/O, as well as Optical Fiber I/O options, and each channel has its own still-store, keyer, and video proc amp/color corrector. With support for all broadcast video formats in a single converter box, FS2 makes it easy to match up disparate video and audio systems and is ideally suited for broadcast facilities, production trucks and other multi-format production environments.

Jon Maudlin is director of operations and technology at FotoKem Non-Linear, a global, family-owned, full-service post-production facility based in Los Angeles. He said, “AJA’s FS1 has been a go-to device for us in post for a long time. For more complex installs we add AJA products for fiber conversion, HDMI and other tasks. We’re really excited about FS2 because it brings all of that functionality together into one rack unit that can handle pretty much everything — from audio delays to conversions to proc amp, signal generation and more.”

FS2 can be used for a variety of video and audio signal conversion, adaptation, timing and processing applications, including:

• Dual-channel 10-bit up/down/cross convert between various SD and HD formats including 1080p50/60

• General purpose dual HD/SD frame synchronization

• Analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog audio/video conversion

• Mux or demux of two separate HD signals from one 3G SDI signal

• Convert 3G/HD/SD video over fiber to/from SDI (BNC)

• Built-in video processing amplifiers to adjust and/or color correct.

• Synchronize the timing of key and fill signals by putting both through the parallel FS2 video channels and adjusting their timing independently. Then key them using one of the two FS2 keyers or an external keyer.

• Dolby® E encoding and decoding with full channel mapping (available as an option)

FS2 is available through AJA’s reseller channel at an MSRP of $4995 US. Also available are dual fiber options for $295 US and single fiber options for $195 US. Optional features that will also be available for FS2 at a later date include Dolby E encoding for $3895 US and Dolby E decoding $2995 US. For a complete set of FS2 features and technical specifications, please visit www.aja.com.

About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of high-quality and cost-effective digital video interface, acquisition, conversion and Desktop solutions supporting the professional broadcast and post- production markets. With headquarters in Grass Valley, California, AJA maintains an

extensive sales channel of dealers and systems integrators around the world. For further information, please see our website www.aja.com.