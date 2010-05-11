CBS Wins 2010 Broadcast Engineering Magazine Excellence Award for New Studio Technology

Using Pilat Media's Integrated Broadcast Management System, State-of-the-Art CBS Media Distribution Center Is Lauded for Centralized Management of Media and Scheduling While Integrating the Network's Third Party Legacy Systems

NEW YORK -- May 11, 2010 -- CBS has been named winner of the 2010 Broadcast Engineering Magazine Excellence Award for new studio technology. Using Pilat Media's Integrated Broadcast Management System, the cutting-edge CBS media distribution center in New York City was lauded for centralized management of media and scheduling while integrating the Network's third-party legacy systems.

The CBS Media Distribution Center (MDC) has replaced tape-based legacy equipment in CBS's Broadcast Origination Center with state-of-the-art high-definition digital file server-based scheduling and playout technologies. Delivering full service, the CBS MDC handles up to 80 inbound feeds and 18 outbound network feeds for program playout to U.S. affiliates. Fiber and satellite links connect the MDC to CBS Television City in Los Angeles, where scripted programs are prepared for air. The MDC integrates live news and distributes live sports programs with regionalization as required and can support content for new media platforms such as CBS Sportsline, mobile TV applications, and VOD services.

"We are pleased to have engineered this groundbreaking facility," said Bob Ross, senior vice president of operations, CBS. "The overriding objective for the MDC was to automate and streamline workflows for all scheduling and playout operations. Working with strategic vendors, such as Pilat Media for business management and OmniBus Systems for automation systems, allowed us to achieve a bulletproof solution for managing internal and external resources in an error-free environment."

Pilat Media, the leading global supplier of business management software to the media industry, has been instrumental in delivering on this strategy, helping CBS move to a tapeless and multiplatform environment that runs at peak efficiency with Pilat's Integrated Broadcast Management System (IBMS), a central component of the Network's Media Distribution Center (MDC).

"The fact that CBS chose IBMS to play such a key role in this major facility, and the ensuing award recognition for both companies is powerful industry validation of Pilat Media solutions and our ability to help broadcasters migrate to efficient file-based operations and centralized workflows," said Avi Engel, CEO, Pilat Media. "We offer our congratulations to CBS for this truly state-of-the-art, innovative broadcast facility."

About CBS

CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS.A and CBS) is a mass media company with constituent parts that reach back to the beginnings of broadcasting, as well as newer businesses that operate on the leading edge of the media industry. The Company, through its many and varied operations, combines broad reach with well-positioned local businesses, all of which provide it with an extensive distribution network by which it serves audiences and advertisers in all 50 states and key international markets. It has operations in virtually every field of media and entertainment, including broadcast television (CBS and The CW -- a joint venture between CBS Corporation and Warner Bros. Entertainment), cable television (Showtime Networks and CBS College Sports Network), local television (CBS Television Stations), television production and syndication (CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International and CBS Television Distribution), radio (CBS Radio), advertising on out-of-home media (CBS Outdoor), publishing (Simon & Schuster), interactive media (CBS Interactive), music (CBS Records), licensing and merchandising (CBS Consumer Products), video/DVD (CBS Home Entertainment), and motion pictures (CBS Films).

About Pilat Media

Pilat Media Global plc [AIM: PGB] develops, markets, and supports business management software solutions for content and service providers in the media industry. Designed with the direct involvement of top-tier broadcasters, Pilat Media's systems improve business performance, accelerate time to market, and enable diversification and growth of content programming, advertising sales, traffic, and media operations for multi-platform linear and on-demand services. More than 50 blue-chip media companies around the world use Pilat Media solutions, including FOX, AT&T, CTV, Virgin Media, Discovery, SABC, Chellomedia, the BBC, Media General, Sky Italia, ESPN Star Sports, Network Ten, TVNZ, Southern Cross, and Foxtel. These and other deployments represent the management of billions of dollars in advertising revenue and programming that reaches hundreds of millions of viewers. More information is available at www.pilatmedia.com.

