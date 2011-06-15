Edgeware Wins Red Herring Top 100 Award

Red Herring recognizes Edgeware’s strong potential

based on its financial performance and unique distributed video delivery solutions

STOCKHOLM, June, 15, 2011 - Edgeware, the technology leader in distributed video delivery, today announces it has been selected as a winner of the 2011 Red Herring Europe Top 100 award. Red Herring recognized Edgeware’s strong financial performance and unique distributed approach for video delivery. Timely to the explosion of demand for high-quality video entertainment delivery on multiple devices, Edgeware’s solution allows operators to quickly and easily implement, manage, control and monetize video content across their network.

Edgeware’s purpose-built appliances are capable of being deployed deep in the network, close to the subscriber. As a result, Edgeware delivers the highest degree of scalability and quality of experience (QoE) in the industry, in an extremely cost-effective fashion. This approach has the added benefit of forming the basis of an operator’s own CDN or wholesale video delivery network. The solutions are completely independent of the underlying infrastructure.

“Edgeware has recognized the service providers’ need for a simple and cost-efficient solution that can keep up with the growing consumer demand for video services on any device they choose,” said Joachim Roos, CEO at Edgeware. “With video exploding at even greater rates in 2011, we are seeing a definite uptick in demand for our distributed architecture.”

Red Herring’s editorial staff evaluated the companies on both quantitative and qualitative criteria, such as financial performance, technology innovation, management quality, strategy, and market penetration. This assessment of potential is complemented by a review of the track record and standing of startups relative to their sector peers, allowing Red Herring to see past the “buzz” and make the list a valuable instrument of discovery and advocacy for the most promising new business models in Europe.

“Choosing the companies with the strongest potential was by no means a small feat,” said Alex Vieux, publisher and CEO of Red Herring. “After rigorous contemplation and discussion, we narrowed our list down from hundreds of candidates from across Europe to the Top 100 Winners. We believe Edgeware embodies the vision, drive and innovation that define a successful entrepreneurial venture. Edgeware should be proud of its accomplishment, as the competition was very strong.”

About Edgeware

Edgeware is the technology leader in distributed delivery systems needed for a new era of “anytime, anywhere” TV and video. Edgeware’s next-generation purpose-built appliances and integrated systems enable operators and carriers to cost-effectively grow their TV and video services and scale them across their network to an increasing number of users on any device. Edgeware is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with a U.S. office in San Jose, California.

For more information, please visit www.edgeware.tv.

For press, public relations & photography at Edgeware please contact:

Duncan Potter

Chief Marketing Officer

Edgeware

Tel +46 7077 38545

duncan.potter@edgeware.com

Julia Fedorova

VisiTech PR

+1 (303) 752-3552 x223

EW@visitechpr.com