Professional Wireless Systems Provides Slam-Dunk Combination of Frequency

Team Gives Full Court Press behind the Scenes to Ensure Interference-Free Coverage for Sixth Consecutive Year

ORLANDO, MARCH 6, 2012—Professional Wireless Systems (PWS), a Masque Sound Company and experts in supplying and supporting wireless systems for live and broadcast events, was behind the scenes providing overall frequency coordination for wireless microphones and communications equipment as the 2012 NBA All-Star Game tipped off at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. In addition to deploying the company's new Domed Helical Antenna, PWS supplied all player microphones and provided frequency coordination for the NBA's JAM session and other events surrounding the star-studded event. This marks the sixth year that PWS has been working with the NBA for the All-Star Game.

PWS' overall goal for the weekend festivities was to have interference-free operations for all wireless users at the events. In order for things to run as smoothly as possible, preparation was vital, so prior to the event, PWS worked with key media outlets to ensure they had a detailed understanding of the equipment they’d be using. PWS then worked in conjunction with the local Society of Broadcast Engineers (SBE) coordinator for central Florida to make sure all wireless users operated without any interference.

“When dealing with over 600 frequencies, preparation, experience and knowledge of your surroundings is crucial,” says Brooks Schroeder, RF Tech & project manager, PWS. “Since we were initially contracted by the Amway Center to recommend and coordinate frequencies for all of its permanently installed wireless equipment, we have an in-depth knowledge of what is already inside the building. This gives us a distinct advantage when trying to coordinate frequencies for an event of this magnitude.”

In addition to frequency coordination, PWS supplied all of the specialty player microphones, from Quantum5X, used by the NBA and broadcast team. Quantum5X QT-5000 Remote Mic Systems were selected thanks to their flexibility. The mics were sewn into the jerseys of the players, allowing broadcasters to take live feeds during the game and giving the league footage for its NBA films productions. The rechargeable, flexible, water- and sweat-resistant body pack will not injure the wearer even if he falls on it, or takes a direct hit.

"It's always a big challenge when working an event of this size and scope," adds Schroeder. "Thanks to the hard work and preparation of our expert technicians for events like the NBA All-Star Game and Super Bowl entertainment segments, we are able to provide interference-free coverage to outlets worldwide."

