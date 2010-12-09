Digital Rapids C2 Streamlines Media Movement Between Facilities for Torstar Media Group Television

Digital Rapids' versatile, multi-format encoding systems also critical to TMGTV operations

November 24, 2009 -- Markham, Ontario: Digital Rapids -- the leading provider of tools and solutions for bringing television, movie and Web content to wider audiences -- announced today that direct-response television provider Torstar Media Group Television (TMGTV) has selected the Digital Rapids C2 media and data delivery software to enable fast, reliable delivery of media files between TMGTV's facilities. TMGTV has also standardized on Digital Rapids encoding systems to encode and transform content for broadcast server compatibility and new multi-platform applications.

TMGTV operates Shop TV Canada, a 24-hour direct-response television channel, and TMGTV Productions, which produces infomercials both for Shop TV Canada and for external clients to run on other television stations. TMGTV uses C2 to move content quickly and reliably in its native file formats over an IP network between separate production and playout facilities located in neighboring cities. With the network also used for time-critical applications by newspaper reporters at TMGTV's parent company, C2's scheduling and rate control capabilities are also crucial for ensuring that TMGTV's large media transfers don't interfere with the bandwidth needed by other network users.

"IP-based file transfer saves us both cost and labor over transporting tapes between sites, and C2 meets all of our requirements for network-based media file delivery," said Greg Wynter, Manager of Engineering and Technology, Torstar Media Group Television. "We're constantly moving files between our locations with C2, all while being bandwidth-friendly to other users sharing the network. We work with many different media file formats, and the fact that C2 works with any type of file provides us the flexibility we need to keep our content in its native format as long as possible."

TMGTV has also standardized on Digital Rapids Stream encoding systems for capturing and transforming incoming and finished media. Originally selected to encode high definition and standard definition content for compatibility with TMGTV's existing broadcast playout servers, the systems are also used to encode client approval copies of production projects and slated for upcoming multi-platform distribution opportunities.

"The features and versatility of Digital Rapids' encoding systems were far ahead of other encoders we evaluated, and ideal for our growing needs," continued Wynter. "Integrating the encoders and C2 into our operations was also straightforward. It's great when systems 'just work' without complicated configuration, and Digital Rapids solutions delivered exactly that."

"We're thrilled that Torstar Media Group Television has selected our C2 delivery software and Stream encoding systems as key components of their production and distribution operations," said Chris Krasinkiewicz, Vice President of Sales at Digital Rapids Corporation. "IP-based content delivery offers broadcasters and post production facilities significant cost savings, increased automation and tighter integration with other file-based workflow processes. The combination of C2 with our top-quality encoding systems enables complete, efficient workflows from ingest through delivery."

The Digital Rapids C2 delivery software enables fast, efficient IP-based file transfer between contribution, collaboration and distribution points, delivering media and any type of data files to multiple destinations securely, reliably, and with a tremendous speed advantage over standard file transfer technologies like FTP. Digital Rapids Stream systems are the industry's most comprehensive encoding solutions, delivering superior-quality, multi-format video capture, encoding, transcoding and live streaming in versatile configurations.

About Digital Rapids Corporation – Digital Rapids provides the leading hardware and software solutions for transforming and delivering media, enabling the multi-platform experiences that are changing how audiences view content. Scaling from standalone appliances to global workflows, Digital Rapids solutions enable media professionals to maximize their productivity, quality, and the value of their content. Recipient of a coveted IBC Innovation Award and four prestigious Frost & Sullivan honors for encoding and transcoding leadership, Digital Rapids combines innovative technology with proven expertise to help our customers to expand their audiences, increase their media revenues and reduce their costs. Digital Rapids Corporation (www.digital-rapids.com) is headquartered in Ontario, Canada with offices in the United States, the UK, Australia, Argentina and Hong Kong.