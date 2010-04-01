Autodesk at NAB 2010: Live in Las Vegas and Virtually on the AREA

Autodesk, Inc., will participate in the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show in Las Vegas, April 12–15, 2010. At NAB, Autodesk will unveil the latest versions of its visual effects, finishing and color grading software products for film, television and commercial post-production. Digital artists will be able to connect with Autodesk at NAB booth SL2020, and virtually on the AREA, Autodesk’s digital entertainment and visualization community. During NAB, customer and product demonstrations will be streamed live from the Autodesk booth to the AREA.

Autodesk Workflows and Product Showcase

At booth SL2020, Autodesk will demonstrate its holistic stereoscopic 3D and creative finishing workflows. Some presentations will be in stereoscopic 3D, with 3D glasses provided. Other demonstrations will provide tips on how Autodesk products can help digital artists collaborate across the post-production pipeline; deliver higher-quality graphics, commercials and promos; and get content to air faster.

The following Autodesk Digital Entertainment Creation products will be featured at the booth:

• Autodesk Smoke For Mac OS X and Autodesk Smoke Advanced editorial finishing software

• Autodesk Flame and Flare software for 3D visual effects and design finishing

• Autodesk Lustre software for digital color grading and look development finishing

• Autodesk Maya software for 3D modeling, animation, visual effects and rendering

• Autodesk 3ds Max software for 3D modeling, animation and rendering

Autodesk Customer Showcase

• Nolan Murtha and Daniel Neufeldt from Lightstorm Entertainment will show how Maya and Autodesk MotionBuilder software were used to help create “Avatar,” the highest-grossing movie of all time.

• Rob Lederman from North Avenue Post will present the making of a TBS network promo for the sitcom “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne,” using Smoke For Mac OS X.

• Pankaj Bajpai and Bill Romeo from Ascent Media will present their work on the hit series “Lie to Me,” using Smoke and Lustre.

• Daniel Kelly from Motor VFX will demonstrate how he uses Flame for commercial visual effects.

Japanese and Spanish Demonstrations

Autodesk will present demonstrations in Japanese and Spanish at the theater in the Autodesk booth SL2020 on Tuesday, April 13, 2010. The Japanese demonstration will be from 4–5 p.m. Pacific time, followed by the Spanish language demonstration from 5–6 p.m. Pacific time.

Education Reception

On Tuesday, April 13, 2010 from 6:05–7:30 p.m. Pacific time, Autodesk will host an Education Reception at the Autodesk booth SL2020. At the reception, educators can take a closer look at Smoke For Mac OS X, which is available to educational facilities. Attendees will learn how Smoke software can help students expand their creative capabilities and enable schools to differentiate their facility with effects-centric editorial finishing. For more information or to register, contact jennifer.goldfinch@autodesk.com.

Autodesk Smoke For Mac OS X: Hands-on Training at NAB 2010

Those planning to attend NAB can register for a free 45-minute Smoke For Mac OS X training session, which will be held at the Autodesk booth SL2020. These introductory sessions are ideal for new Smoke users.

Registration: http://smokeonmac.autodeskevents.net

Daily Schedule: Monday, April 12, 2010, to Wednesday, April 14, 2010. View registration link above for details.

Autodesk Partners

Autodesk thanks its strategic partners AJA Video Systems, HP and Intel for supporting Autodesk’s NAB 2010 activities. Autodesk software will be featured at the following booths:

• Intel booth N1323: Autodesk Maya (presented daily at 1 p.m. Pacific time on the Intel main stage) and Autodesk 3ds Max

• AJA Video Systems booth SL920: Autodesk Smoke For Mac OS X

