Middle School Students Turn Classroom Into TV Studio: Munich International School Goes Live with BoinxTV

Students learn the ins-and-outs of TV production and live broadcast software; MIS Live delivers the latest school news and events straight to its campus community



Puchheim, Germany – March 17, 2011 – Boinx Software’s live-video production software, BoinxTV, is changing the face of after school activities at the Munich International School (MIS). Used during a new after school program called TV News Station, BoinxTV has become a hit with a group of MIS Middle School students who call themselves MIS Live. Gathering together facts, pictures, events, interviews, and information from around the MIS campus community, the students write and edit scripts, cut movies and produce their own live TV news program via BoinxTV. They cover everything from class field trips to sports, school gossip and the latest tech gadgets on campus, and deliver the news straight to their peers in weekly broadcasts. “BoinxTV is a piece of software that allows for the creativity of every child,” says Pia Druggan, IT Integration Specialist, MIS Middle School. “The great thing about BoinxTV is that it gives the students the same look and feel of CNN or BBC. If you have a story to tell and it could look and feel like a news story, BoinxTV is the perfect platform to use.”

Hear more about MIS Live and BoinxTV in an interview with the team’s members here: http://www.boinx.com/chronicles/2011/3/11/munich-international-school-goes-live-with-boinxtv/.

To make each MIS Live broadcast a success, the students must work together to complete their assignments and overcome the many hurdles of live TV. They not only learn the ”big picture” of TV production and live broadcast software, but also the advantages of working as a team and the importance of relationship building. “BoinxTV is a brilliant tool for education,” says Oliver Breidenbach, CEO, Boinx Software. “Expressing yourself in and mastering the production of video has become a whole new dimension of learning and creativity, which is slowly integrating itself in the curricula of schools around the world. It has become a new and essential skill for students in the 21st century.”

About BoinxTV

BoinxTV, winner of the Apple Design Award 2009, is a revolutionary tool for creating Live to Disk, Live to Internet, and Live to Stage video, jointly developed by Boinx Software and TheCodingMonkeys. With BoinxTV, you can create stunning studio shows, podcasts, sports events, concerts, interviews, sermons, lectures, seminars and more, using your Mac and multiple cameras. Acting like your own personal TV truck – minus the truck - BoinxTV combines live camera video, clips, photos, 3D graphics, lower thirds, audio, and more to create stunning broadcasts with a professional touch in minimum post-production time.

About Boinx Software

Boinx Software Ltd. is located in Puchheim, near Munich, Germany. Boinx Software develops award-winning animation, video production and photography software for the Mac platform and iOS devices including the iPhone, iPad and iPod. Boinx iStopMotion is the leading solution for stop motion animation and time lapse capture and won the O'Reilly Mac OS X Innovators Award in 2003. Boinx FotoMagico, winner of two Apple Design Awards—“Best Mac OS X Leopard Graphics and Media Application Runner‐up 2008” and “Best Mac OS X User Experience Runner‐up 2006,” is a presentation tool for professional photographers. BoinxTV, winner of the “Apple Design Award 2009,” is revolutionary live production software that turns any Mac into a TV studio. Boinx PhotoPresenter, winner of the Apple Design Award 2005 “Best Mac OS X Student Product,” is a quick slideshow tool with a variety of pre‐built templates. Boinx Mouseposé is the indispensable mouse pointer-highlighting tool for users developing presentations, training or demos. You Gotta See This! is Boinx’s very first iPhone 4 app that works off of 4th generation gyroscope technology to create amazing 360-degree photo collages. LightLoupe, Boinx’s first iPad application, provides photographers with an on-the-spot analysis of the technical quality of their photos and VGA connection capabilities for viewing photos on the big screen.

