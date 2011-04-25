Hi Tech Systems Takes High Honors At NAB 2011

LAS VEGAS, NV-- Hi Tech Systems, a major supplier and developer of server and VTR production control systems for TV broadcasters in both live and event productions, received a 2011 STAR (Superior Technology Award Recipient) Award for AVITA - its new real-time video server production control system for recording, searching and playing media. STAR, now celebrating its 11th anniversary, is presented by the editorial staff of TV Technology magazine at the 2011 NAB Show to honor and showcase the outstanding technological innovations available to the broadcast industry.

“The NAB Show serves as the launching pad for thousands of new products and services for audio and video professionals,” said Tom Butts, TV Technology Editor. “Our panel of judges walk the show floor in search of the most innovative technologies. The products and services that we select for the STAR Award make the cut—they demonstrate their ability to help advance the acquisition and distribution of entertainment and information across the media spectrum.”

“Hi Tech has produced a truly unique product in AVITA,” said Tom Favell, Hi Tech Systems’ managing director. “Drawing upon our twelve year heritage of designing and manufacturing VTR and video server remote control panels, we developed a unique hybrid control system that uses the very latest touch screen technology and modular hardware panels to allow multiple users access to multiple server ports over a network. AVITA takes Hi Tech’s control expertise right to the heart of production workflow, providing financial and operational benefits to our customers.”

AVITA is a highly expandable live production system designed to capture, edit and play out media from multiple sources simply and quickly. The AVITA engine comprises the core and provides sophisticated video clip management tools with shared databases, multiple play lists and enhanced search facilities. The system consists of a collection of software and hardware tools and components - constructed to suit the operational requirements of a particular workflow application - from easy–to-use video server and VTR control, to multi-channel record, playout, logging, and ingest. AVITA software components work on Windows, MAC or Linux operating systems. In addition, AVITA provides the ability to deploy applications (apps) on the latest tablet computers for remote operations. The clear and uncluttered user interface features menus that slide in and out of view, and the system allows conversion to non-English languages. AVITA is designed to interface with any video server using industry standard professional control protocols.

About TV Technology

TV Technology (www.tvtechnology.com ) is the industry’s leading magazine for technology news and reviews and is celebrating its 28th year covering the television industry. The magazine is published by NewBay Media LLC, the world’s largest publisher of audio and video publications.

About Hi Tech

Hi Tech Systems is a major supplier and developer of server and VTR production control systems for TV broadcasters in both live and event productions. Hi Tech Systems maintains headquarters in the UK and maintains representation in the US as well as all other regions around the globe. The company, established in 1999, has products in daily use worldwide. www.hitechsys.com

