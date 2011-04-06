NAB sneak peek

Looking for some companies to visit at the NAB Show? Want an idea of what kinds of products will be on display? Here are but a few of the products already announced that may want to put on your must-see list.

High-performance 9in production monitor

Panasonic’s BT-LH910 is a powerful 9in LCD monitor for field and studio applications. Breakthrough features include a new high-brightness, high-contrast IPS panel; newly developed 3-D assist functions; and professional interfaces including HDMI and 3G-SDI. This monitor is at home as an electronic viewfinder on location as well as in mobile or live settings.

The monitor provides 1280 x 768 WXGA pixel resolution and high brightness (350cd /m²) and high contrast (1000:1). The monitor provides a 2x SDI-in overlay and side-by-side display that provides a 2-D view of various 3-D checks, including composition, convergence, color and luminance, focus and zoom position, and parallax. The “3-D assist” function is ideal for production crews that require 3-D review in the field.

See Panasonic in Booth C3707.

Solid-state P2 record deck

Panasonic also has introduced the solid-state AG-HPD24 P2 deck that features 3-D synchronized record/playback; native 24p recording with variable frame rates; a super-fast USB 3.0 interface; and 24-bit, four-channel audio recording in AVC-Intra 100/50.

The HPD24 enables users to play back and review 10-bit, 4:2:2 master-quality video on its 3.5in, 16:9 LCD screen; manage clip files and metadata; have connectivity to both Panasonic and non-Panasonic cameras via HD-SDI input; and back up data onto hard disk drives.

Two HPD24 units can be synchronized for master-quality, full-resolution, isolated left-/right-channel 3-D recording, either from cameras mounted on a 3-D rig (such as Panasonic’s AK-HC1800 multipurpose cameras) or the company’s AG-3DA1 integrated, dual-lens 3-D camcorder. Two HPD24s can likewise be synchronized for full HD-SDI 3-D or 3-D HDMI playback.

See Panasonic in Booth C3707.

Half-inch lenses

Fujinon's new ZS17x5.5 half-inch format lens is part of a new series of high-end select ENG-style Fujinon lenses to be introduced at the 2011 NAB Show.

The lens is available in either a BERM or BERD version with internal range extender, servo zoom and manual or servo focus. The Select Series is derived from the company’s HA line of 2/3in Premier Series HD lenses.

The new Exceed Series of cost-effective, feature-rich lenses also is being unveiled at NAB. The new series includes the XS20sx6.3BRM half-inch lens and XA20x8.5BMD 2/3in lens for videoconferencing applications and pan-and-tilt systems. Also included within the new Exceed family is the XA range of 2/3in, XS line of half-inch and XT line of 1/3in lenses.

See Fujinon in Booth C7525.

Super 35mm camcorder

New additions to the NXCAM family of products will be shown in the Sony booth. The NXCAM Super 35mm sensor camcorder and its cousin, the rain- and dust-proof version, provide compact, high-performance camcorder features.

The NEX-FS100U is an E-mount camcorder equipped with a Super 35mm CMOS sensor, and the compact HXR-NX70U is a rain- and dust-proof professional HD camcorder. The new camcorders join Sony’s existing NXCAM model HXR-NX5U and feature a range of options, creativity and flexibility for production professionals.

First introduced to the public a few months ago as a prototype, the NEX-FS100U’s Exmor Super 35 CMOS sensor enables it to produce footage with shallow depth of field similar to that of a film camera. The sensor also features the optimum number of effective pixels for shooting HD moving images. At a high 60fps in all-pixel scan mode, images are captured with less color aliasing, jaggedness and rolling shutter than DSLR cameras while providing the sensitivity necessary for shooting at a minimum illumination of 0.28lx, when using a fixed shutter speed of 1/30, auto gain and an iris setting of F1.4.

See Sony at Booth C11001.

Baseband AV processor

Combing traditional baseband AV processing along with compression and IP networking, Harris’ Selenio is an integrated media convergence platform. The processor is suitable for fixed or mobile production environments, broadcast facilities or digital terrestrial redistribution headends (DVB-T/T2, ATSC, M/H, ISDB-T), as well as cable, satellite and IPTV headends.

The platform provides intelligent, efficient management of IP, compressed and baseband signals; reduced control complexity; simple deployment; and increased functionality in a smaller footprint. The high-density, modular architecture lowers total cost of ownership by reducing installation, maintenance and upgrade costs.

Selenio enables full-featured, multichannel video and audio processing, distribution and compression applications. Hybrid applications such as decoding an incoming compressed, contribution-quality stream, converting it to the required HD format and re-encoding it for retransmission are easily managed.

The Selenio architecture supports MPEG-2 and H.264 compression standards along with SD and HD to 3Gb/s and mobile. A Microsoft Silverlight-enabled GUI enables operators to easily configure, monitor and manage the platform’s advanced capabilities.

See Harris in Booths N2502 and N4334C.

Video module

The new Harmonic Omneon MediaPort 7000 represents the latest in a line of server-enabling technologies from Harmonic. The multichannel codec streamlines playout workflow and simplifies the transition to HD. The new port supports full SD and HD with back-to-back DV and MPEG-2 playback in any combination; optional support for additional codecs such as AVC-Intra; and SD upconversion, HD downconversion and 1080i/720p crossconversion on every channel.

The MediaPort 7000 requires a 1RU frame and comes with dual hot-pluggable power supplies and support for one or two hot-pluggable dual-channel video modules.

According to Geoff Stedman, senior vice president of products, “This codec is the first in a series that will support even more functionality. Future developments will include simultaneous proxy generation during encode, 750Mb/s-1.5Mb/s H.264 video and up to 16 channels of AAC video. The upgrade will be available as a hardware option on future products.”

Other developments will include 1080/25p-29.97p playout with low-frame-rate progressive playout for AVC Ultra, which will be offered as software upgrade.

See Harmonic Omneon products in Booth SL2005.