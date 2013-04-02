Harmonic simplifies video delivery for Netflix

Harmonic has introduced predefined transcoding presets for its ProMedia Carbon file-based transcoder that efficiently transform video and audio content into media formats optimized for Netflix, the world's largest Internet television network.

The predefined transcoding presets designed specifically for Netflix include SD/HD and MPEG-2 I-Frame video formats at various frame rates, as well as stereo and 5.1 surround sound audio. The ProMedia Carbon also handles a variety of critical operations including PAL/NTSC conversion, logo insertion, color space conversion, color correction, and closed-captions extraction. Through a user-friendly interface or API, operators have complete control over every aspect of the transcoding process. Content providers also have the flexibility to deploy ProMedia Carbon as a stand-alone application or as part of a scalable, multi-node, fully automated transcoding farm under the control of the Harmonic WFS™ file-based workflow engine.

