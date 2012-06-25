Looking for ways to G.R.O.W. your business at IBC 2012?
Partner with Broadcast Engineering to:
Generate + Nurture Leads
Raise Brand Awareness
Optimize Visibility
World-Wide Networking
Our team of experts can help you build an integrated marketing campaign designed to reach broadcast professionals before, during and after IBC. Make sure your brand and presence at the event are visible to attendees as they plan which exhibitors to visit on the show floor. Plus, your message reaches engaged industry professionals who rely on Broadcast Engineering to be their eyes and ears at IBC.
Opportunities Include:
- IBC Issues with bonus distribution at the event
- Custom Video Creation to demo your product(s)
- IBC Update E-newsletter
- Custom Emails to build your brand
- Lead Touch and Nurturing programs
- and more...GET DETAILS
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox