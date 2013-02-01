Pilat Media launches IBMS Express

Pilat Media has announced the launch of IBMS Express, a modular and flexible entry-level business management system based on the company's robust and proven broadcast management solutions.

Deployed as a cloud-based platform, IBMS Express is fast, easy to install and addresses the full spectrum of broadcast business management functions.

As a cloud-based service, IBMS Express dovetails with a broadcaster's outsourced IT strategy. A "pay as you grow" software-as-a-service pricing model gets stations up and running with minimal upfront investment. IBMS Express is designed to be easily configured and ready for use in a matter of weeks, with Pilat Media's professional services team providing configuration, training, and ongoing maintenance of the live system.

The first IBMS Express module Pilat Media will launch is Content Express, which allows broadcasters to schedule media assets and manage them throughout the broadcast lifecycle, from acquisition to postproduction processing, transmission, and reconciliation. Additional modules for sales, rights, and on-demand management will follow.

Pilat Media will showcase IBMS Express at the 2013 NAB Show in booth N6224.