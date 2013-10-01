2013 CCW Conference: The buzz has begun

Broadcasters stand at a crossroads of maintaining established business models and implementing new technology innovation that will keep them competitive in today’s fractured media consumption environment. Learning from others who are experimenting with different strategies for delivering content to consumers wherever they are and whenever they demand it is critical in times of uncertainty.

Against this backdrop, anticipation is growing for this year’s 2013 Content & Communications World (CCW) Show; which is expected to draw more than 6,000 industry professionals, all looking for the latest information, industry discussion and product demonstrations to suit their needs. Thanks to an all-industry panel of distinguished conference program organizers, there’s something for everyone involved with creating and delivering media and data.

This one large umbrella show, unlike any other, is designed to help attendees “Discover, Define, and Deliver (Their) Vision.” The show is made up of SATCON, the satellite industry’s premiere regional event; Production + Post conference, a training ground for new media and digital cinematography professionals; and the HD World conference, where most of the top broadcasters and video production companies come to see the latest technology and distribution strategies being discussed today.

In its eighth year, the CCW show will bring together professionals in media and entertainment production, post and distribution from around the world; who will participate in a variety of super sessions, panel discussions, and technology exhibitions, in addition to hearing from and interacting with experts who shape the industry at every stage.

This year there are two major “super session” rooms and three smaller discussion theaters in the exhibit hall that are open to all attendees and feature a wide variety of end-users speakers, panel discussions and new technology demonstrations. The goal this year’s said conference organizers, is to expand the topics and subject materials to include even more educational variety than last year.

Some of the discussion will revolved around such topics as: Broadcast Engineering; Ultra HD and 4K Content Creation & Production; Post Production; Film and Digital Cinema; Streaming, OTT and Connected Media; Digital Asset Management and Storage; Content Delivery and Distribution; Cloud Services; Enterprise Video; IT and Network Infrastructure; Pro Audio; AV Integration; Government/Military and Satellite Communications.

At 11:00 am on Wednesday, November 13, Canon will present a workshop entitled, “Canon Creative Content - the Filmmakers Perspective” during which attendees can learn proven tips and techniques for using Canon’s DSLR-style digital cinema cameras. These camera operators will relay their experiences and screen some examples of their work. There will also be a live Q&A following the presentations.

Also, on Wednesday, November 13 (at 6:00 - 7:00 pm), Satellite Markets and Research will be holding its 2nd Annual Vision Awardsreception where it will bestow award in three categories (“Visionary Executive of the Year,” “Most Promising Company of the Year,” “Most Innovative Product or Service of the Year”). The winners of the Vision Awards will be presented during a reception at the SATCON conference on November 13. The reception will be held at the Javits Convention Center in New York City.

The CCW Show is not to be missed and is considered a “must-go” event by many of the industry’s most experienced experts and established equipment and technology vendors.

Registration is still open for what looks to be rewarding experience for all involved. Their business depends upon it.