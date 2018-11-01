ONE Media Pitches FCC Commissioner O'Reilly  on 3.0 as Part Of 5G Deployment

WASHINGTON—Representatives from One Media met with FCC Commissioner Michael O’Reilly and two staff lawyers Oct. 25 to present how Next-Gen TV can be used to carry more than simply video and audio data and play a vital role in delivering wireless IP data packets as part of a future 5G wireless network.

ONE Media, which recounted details of the meeting in an ex parte notice submitted to the agency Oct. 29, was represented by Mark Aitken, President of ONE Media 3.0 and Jerry Fritz, the company’s executive vice president for Strategic and Legal Affairs.

ATSC 3.0 can be used “as the baseline for terrestrial broadcasters to provide a new, combined broadcast and broadband, cloud-native network system architecture” to deliver TV and non-TV services to new devices, the filing said.

Describing the cloud-native system architecture as “novel,” the ONE Media representatives explained that this broadcast-broadband convergence it will be built upon the physical layer of 3.0 and “a new, virtualized, shared IP Core.” This system can enable several new broadcast applications, such as offloading large data files, including video data files that wireless carriers currently must unicast to subscribers. Delivering data to autonomous vehicles and serving the data requirements of IoT (internet of things) devices and telemedicine are two other uses.

The ONE Media team also explained how 3.0 broadcasting based on tall towers and single frequency networks can be used to overcome the limitations of 5G wireless networks, such as their use of shorter wavelengths and their dependence on “vast networks” of small-cell sites.

The Next-Gen TV standard was designed to be part of the 5G ecosystem, and broadcasters will provide services needed “as part of a robust 5G distribution chain,” ONE Media explained.

Using 3.0 to help converge broadcast and broadband services is already a topic of discussion in South Korean and India, and the Next-Gen broadcast standard should be considered as regulators in this country ponder steps to accelerate deployment of 5G services, ONE Media said.

