CTA Approves NEXTGEN TV Name, Logo

LOS ANGELES—2020 is expected to start the deployment of ATSC 3.0 technology and services, and in preparation the Consumer Technology Association has announced that it has developed what it is calling the go-to market name and logo for the new technology, NEXTGEN TV. This name and logo will be used to identify devices that meet the ATSC 3.0 interoperability test specifications.

The Advanced Television Systems Committee asked CTA to develop the name and logo for the new standard, and they did so in collaboration with broadcasting companies, device manufacturers and standard engineers at CTA’s Technology & Standards Fall Forum, as well as through consumer research. The distinction will be applied to qualifying consumer products like 4K TVs, gateway receivers and portable devices

The testing specifications needed for devices to earn the NEXTGEN TV distinction was developed by CTA with a number of parties, including Eurofins Digital Testing, which provided a suite of new test materials and management services.

“Ten years after the U.S. Digital TV transition was complete, we’re about to begin another national, over-the-air television transition,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of CTA. “And with this logo, consumers can easily tell which devices deliver the upgrades and interactivity NEXTGEN TV can provide.”

“We are delighted to link arms to promote the new NEXTGEN TV logo and grateful to ATSC members, NAB and CTA for collaboratively developing the conformance program that will ensure consumers enjoy the many powerful new features that will enhance their TV viewing,” Madeleine Noland, president of ATSC, said.

Gordon Smith of NAB and Anne Schelle of Pearl TV also applauded the development.

John Taylor, senior vice president of public affairs at LG Electronics USA and chairman of the CTA Video Division Board, offered this statement: “Simply put, NEXTGEN TV is the future of television. The new CTA logo will support our industry’s launch of ATSC 3.0-enabled products, as broadcasters launch NEXTGEN TV services with the ATSC 3.0 standard in 2020 and beyond.”

Any manufacturers interested in the logo licensing program and associated certification testing should reach out to Catrina Akers, CTA Technology & Standards.

