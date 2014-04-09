Sounds Good For The 2014 F1 Season

Harvington, UK, 2014 – Raycom, the leading distributor of professional wireless audio for the broadcast industry, has supplied a ground-breaking wireless audio and IEM solution to Presteigne Broadcast Hire for use by the BBC during their coverage of the action.

Manufactured by Wisycom, the system has been designed to give faultless, high performance during pit lane walkabouts, pieces to camera and paddock interviews. MRK960 2 channel receivers, MTH400 handheld microphones, MTB40 plug-ons and MTP40 belt pack transmitters provide unbeatable quality audio along with reliable in-ear monitoring via MTK952 dual transmitters and MPR30 true-diversity receivers.

Whilst wireless technology always provides ultimate flexibility for broadcast engineers, the F1 environment is by no means operationally trouble free. Wisycom products were selected by Presteigne Broadcast Hire due to their proven durability and wide tuning range, but most importantly their ability to admirably handle the mass of radio interference created by a huge international media circus and the F1 teams themselves. A further issue is transmission range, often compromised due to long distances back to the sound gallery; Wisycom and Raycom have solved this by implementing cutting edge RF over fibre technology to enable ultimate location of antennas for both audio and IEM. Wisycom's RF over fibre design is unique in that it’s purpose built, not simply an ‘off the shelf’ module. Full remote control, monitoring facilities, automatic gain control and filter tuning of diversity antenna inputs is available in a true “plug and play” format.

Whilst new rules and cars mean successes on the track are yet to be seen; Raycom, Wisycom and Presteigne Broadcast Hire have made sure there’s no doubt the BBC’s reporting will be heard loud and clear.